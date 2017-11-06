Keen X Cooler | We Went For An Autumn TrailFit Adventure In The Middle Of London - Mpora

Autumn in the UK, in our opinion there is no more beautiful season. Most people however, see the first signs of summer slipping away and Fall approaching, and leave their outdoor exercise routine for their local gym or exercise class, to get away from the cold. We believe however, that some of the more productive outdoor workouts can be achieved in the Autumn and Winter months, so last month we joined up with KEEN to take a group of awesome Cooler readers for a TrailFit Autumn adventure to prove just that.

TrailFit Recipes To Fuel Your Adventures | The Coconut And Mango Granola Bar

Our day of Autumn Trailfit adventure was a mix of healthy goof, amazing locations and invigorating exercise. Meeting up in at Cooler HQ for an energising breakfast and an introduction to all things Trailfit, before the awesome vegan chef Melina Kutelas from AboutThatFood gave us a lesson in how to cook the perfect post workout lunch. Then it was off Richmond Park for a totally unique TrailFit workout with trainer Sophie Everard. From speed running and interval training, to squats and some amazing core workouts that you can do while standing, this workout proved that the best exercise can still be found in our outdoor spaces, no matter what time of year it is.

Check out the awesome day in our video, grab a pair of Terradora shoes and do your own TrailFit workout, using the workout programme below.