TrailFit Recipes To Fuel Your Adventures | Buckwheat Tabouleh with Roasted Aubergine and Tahini Sauce - Mpora

While many of us go for plant based meals and healthy grains and salads during the summer months, when the nights get darker and the days get colder, its easy to be tricked into thinking you have to start eating stodgy, meaty foots to keep energised and warm. In reality however, there are many plant based meals that are both hearty and warming, while still being good for your heart and your health.

This winter we’re taking our exercise routine outside and using the parks and green spaces around us to move our bodies and stay healthy through TrailFit. To keep us strong, we’re working with awesome vegan chef Melina from AllAboutThatFood to create a series of healthy recipes.

This recipe for buckwheat tabouleh with roasted aubergine and tahini sauce is our go to meal for when we want to fuel our bodies for a workout, while feeling eating comforting and cosy ingredients on an autumn night. The tahini sauce goes amazingly with the sweet pomegranate and the smell of garlic with the roasted aubergine will make really incredible. Make it this weekend and you’ll see what we mean!