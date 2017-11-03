TrailFit Recipes To Fuel Your Adventures | Buckwheat Tabouleh with Roasted Aubergine and Tahini Sauce - Mpora

Share

Food & Nutrition

TrailFit Recipes To Fuel Your Adventures | Buckwheat Tabouleh with Roasted Aubergine and Tahini Sauce

Think that vegan food is just for summer? This hearty and warming recipe will make you change your mind...

While many of us go for plant based meals and healthy grains and salads during the summer months, when the nights get darker and the days get colder, its easy to be tricked into thinking you have to start eating stodgy, meaty foots to keep energised and warm. In reality however, there are many plant based meals that are both hearty and warming, while still being good for your heart and your health.

TrailFit Recipes To Fuel Your Adventures | The Coconut And Mango Granola Bar

This winter we’re taking our exercise routine outside and using the parks and green spaces around us to move our bodies and stay healthy through TrailFit. To keep us strong, we’re working with awesome vegan chef Melina from AllAboutThatFood to create a series of healthy recipes.

This recipe for buckwheat tabouleh with roasted aubergine and tahini sauce is our go to meal for when we want to fuel our bodies for a workout, while feeling eating comforting and cosy ingredients on an autumn night. The tahini sauce goes amazingly with the sweet pomegranate and the smell of garlic with the roasted aubergine will make really incredible. Make it this weekend and you’ll see what we mean!

Buckwheat Tabouleh with Roasted Aubergine and Tahini Sauce

Serves 1 

Ingredients:

 125g Buckwheat
• 150g cherry tomatoes
• 50g Parsley
• 1 Lemon
• 1 tbsp of olive oil
• 2 spring onions
• Salt
• 1/2 Aubergine
• 1 tbsp of tahini
• 1 clove garlic
• 4 tbsp Pomegranate seeds

Method:

  • Preheat the oven to 200°C
  • Slice the aubergine in half and cut a diamond grid into the flesh using your knife. Brush with a little olive oil and place in the oven for about 20 min.
  • Next rinse the buckwheat and place in a saucepan with 250 ml of salted water. Bring to a boil and simmer for 20 mins
  • While the aubergine and the buckwheat are cooking. Chop up the tomatoes, parsley and spring onions into little pieces and set aside.
  • In a small bowl mix the tahini with about 1tbsp of lemon juice, some salt, the garlic and some water until a sauce forms.
  • Once the buckwheat has cooked, mix with the remaining lemon juice, oil, parsley, spring onions and tomatoes.
  • Place in a bowl together with the aubergine and drizzle the tahini sauce on top. Finally garnish with the pomegranate seeds and serve.

Get involved with the rest of our awesome TrailFit content here 

Share

Topics:

fitness and wellbeing

Related Articles

Fitness

TrailFit Event: The Workout

The gym isn't your only option for winter exercise, here's the new Trailfit workout to see you through till Spring...

Keen X Cooler | We Went For An Autumn TrailFit Adventure In The Middle Of London
Food & Nutrition

Trailfit Recipes | The Granola Bar

The most delicious winter workout snacks. Vegan, all natural and super easy to make....

TrailFit Recipes To Fuel Your Adventures | The Coconut And Mango Granola Bar
Food & Nutrition

Think that vegan food is just for summer? This hearty and warming recipe will make you change your mind… While many of us go for...

Food & Nutrition

Think that vegan food is just for summer? This hearty and warming recipe will make you change your mind… While many of us go for...

Food & Nutrition

Think that vegan food is just for summer? This hearty and warming recipe will make you change your mind… While many of us go for...

Food & Nutrition

Think that vegan food is just for summer? This hearty and warming recipe will make you change your mind… While many of us go for...

Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production