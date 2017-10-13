TrailFit Recipes To Fuel Your Adventures | The Coconut And Mango Granola Bar - Mpora

TrailFit Recipes To Fuel Your Adventures | The Coconut And Mango Granola Bar

The most delicious winter workout snacks. Vegan, all natural and super easy to make....

When you’re working out and adventuring outdoors in the colder months of the year, it’s important to stay fuelled up and eat enough calories and nutrients to stave off the cold and prevent injury. After all, you can’t make it up and down those trails unless you give yourself the energy required.

This winter we’re taking our exercise routine outside and using the parks and green spaces around us to move our bodies and stay healthy through TrailFit sessions. To keep us strong, we’re working with awesome vegan chef Melina from AllAboutThatFood to create a series of healthy recipes.

This granola bar is completely dairy free and natural. Full of good sugars, complex carbs and healthy fibre, if you need a food that will keep you pounding over those trails and running in the cold weather, this is it. Make a batch, wrap some up, throw them in your backpack and get out of the door this weekend.

Mango & Coconut Granola Bars

Makes about 5-6 bars

Ingredients
100g whole oats
50g almonds
25g desiccated Coconut
2 tbsp of maple sirup
50g of dried mango
1 ripe banana
2 tbsp of melted coconut oil + 1/2 for the form a dash of vanilla powder
a dash of salt

  1. Preheat your oven to 175C
  2. Chop the almonds and the dried mango into little pieces using either a knife

or a food processor. Then place in a large bowl

3. Add the oats, the desiccated coconut, salt and vanilla powder into the bowl and mix well.

  1. On the stove on low heat, melt the coconut oil.
  2. Mash the banana using a fork and whisk the mashed banana, melted

coconut oil and maple sirup together in a bowl

6. Add the wet ingredients into the large bowl with the dry ingredients and mix well until everything sticks together.

7. Now line a small square oven proof tin with baking paper und brush with the remaining 1/2 tbsp of coconut oil.

8. Add the mix for the granola bars into the tin and press it down evenly. Make sure you press it down really well. Take about 1 minute to do so. The denser the bars are the better everything will hold together.

9. Place into the oven and bake for 10-15 mins.

11. Let them cool down completely, preferably in the fridge. Then take them out of the form and slice carefully using a sharp knife.

