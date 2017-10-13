TrailFit Recipes To Fuel Your Adventures | The Coconut And Mango Granola Bar - Mpora

When you’re working out and adventuring outdoors in the colder months of the year, it’s important to stay fuelled up and eat enough calories and nutrients to stave off the cold and prevent injury. After all, you can’t make it up and down those trails unless you give yourself the energy required.

This winter we’re taking our exercise routine outside and using the parks and green spaces around us to move our bodies and stay healthy through TrailFit sessions. To keep us strong, we’re working with awesome vegan chef Melina from AllAboutThatFood to create a series of healthy recipes.

This granola bar is completely dairy free and natural. Full of good sugars, complex carbs and healthy fibre, if you need a food that will keep you pounding over those trails and running in the cold weather, this is it. Make a batch, wrap some up, throw them in your backpack and get out of the door this weekend.