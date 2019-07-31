The backpack is here to stay so why not get yourself one of the best backpacks around? Sounds nice, sure, but that’s easier said than with so many different sizes, styles, features, and colours competing for your attention. To help you get a pack that’s right for you then, we’ve compiled a list of our top 15 for you to browse below. Whether you need a backpack for school, college, university or just general day-to-day, we think these are bound to tick at least some of your boxes.

To help you select the best backpack / rucksack for you, here’s a quick guide on what to consider when you’re buying one.

How To Buy The Best Backpack For You

Size – It’s super important to think about the capacity when choosing the best backpack for you. The backpacks in this list range between 15 – 33 litres, so consider what you need to carry around from day to day. Some have compression straps so it’s easier to size up if you’re stuck between two sizes.

Comfort – Each backpack essentially does the same job in the end; however, some are far more comfortable than others. Check to see if there is padding on the straps and back panel, this is going to feel much nicer when the bag is heavy.

Pockets – You can never have too many pockets. Pockets are a great way to organise items and prevent you losing them. It’s always handy to have external pockets that are quick to get to, and internal pockets which are more secure.

Laptop compartment – If you want to carry a laptop/ tablet in your backpack, its best to buy a bag which has a specific laptop compartment. This can be a fabric sleeve to prevent scratches or a padded sleeve for extra protection.

Design – There are so many different coloured rucksacks and prints, so make sure you pick something that is easily recognisable and that you’re going to like for a long period of time. Prints are super fun, but it’s easier to match a solid colour with clothing.

1) Converse – School XL Backpack

Price – £24.99

Gender – Unisex

This backpack kills two birds with one stone, as it comes with a matching pencil case. It has made our list because it’s super functional as a school bag, but it also has a super simple and sleek design. The two-way main zipper provides access to the main compartment which contains a padded sleeve. This can be used for a laptop when needed and also doubles up as a slot for your paper and books – keeping them upright and organised.

For extra storage there is a useful pocket at the front with a zip. The extra pocket is great for stashing small items that you need access to, or snacks which are equally as important. There is also a stretch mesh pocket on the side, which is perfect for looking after your water bottle. This makes the bottle easily accessible and also prevents any leakages from ruining your work inside.

Comfort is essential when you’re wearing a pack to and from school for five days a week, something that Converse haven’t forgotten. When this backpack is fully loaded it remains comfortable due to the padded back panel and shoulder straps.

Pros: