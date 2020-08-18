Everyone remembers their school backpack. Day after day, carrying it up and down long locker-filled corridors – stuffed to bursting point with exercise books, PE kits, and your squashed packed lunch. With all the back to school adverts starting to properly kick in now, we’ve compiled a list of the best backpacks for school that money can buy.

To help you select the best school backpack / rucksack for you, here’s a quick guide on what to consider when you’re buying one.

How To Buy The Best Backpack For You

Size – It’s super important to think about the capacity when choosing the best backpack for you. The backpacks in this list range between 15 – 33 litres, so consider what you need to carry around from day to day. Some have compression straps so it’s easier to size up if you’re stuck between two sizes.

Comfort – Each backpack essentially does the same job in the end; however, some are far more comfortable than others. Check to see if there is padding on the straps and back panel, this is going to feel much nicer when the bag is heavy.

Pockets – You can never have too many pockets. Pockets are a great way to organise items and prevent you losing them. It’s always handy to have external pockets that are quick to get to, and internal pockets which are more secure.

Laptop compartment – If you want to carry a laptop / tablet in your backpack, its best to buy a bag which has a specific laptop compartment. This can be a fabric sleeve to prevent scratches or a padded sleeve for extra protection.

Design – There are so many different coloured rucksacks and prints, so make sure you pick something that is easily recognisable and that you’re going to like for a long period of time. Prints are super fun, but it’s easier to match a solid colour with clothing.

Eastpak – Padded Pak’r Backpack

Price – £39

Capacity – 24L

The Padded Pak’r backpack is the type of school bag you won’t need to replace anytime soon. That’s because Eastpak are so confident in the quality of the product, they actually provide a 30-year warranty with the bag.

The Padded Pak’r has all of the typical features you need from a casual school backpack. It has a large 24 litres capacity giving the wearer plenty of room for books and other essentials. For additional storage, there’s also a deep front pocket that has a secure zip closure. The long pull loops on the zips make it easy to open and close if you’re in a rush or wearing gloves in winter.

This pack doesn’t just look great, its feel great when you’re wearing it. Thanks to the wide shoulder straps with thick padding, your bag will feel comfortable all day long. The kind of pack you won’t want to take off, it comes in various different shades.

Pros: