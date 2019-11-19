Our ‘Nice Bit of Kit That’ feature is a celebration of the gear, clothing, and footwear that we like. It’s as simple as that. No rocket science. No complex lingo. Just stuff that we think is cool.

This week, a Columbia shoe that can transcend environments.

What Is It?

It’s the merging of two worlds, the coming together of opposing gravitational forces, a fusing of light and dark, a personality clash that comes out clean on the other side, an odd-couple sitcom, an angel dancing with the devil and a hiking shoe with a hipster’s edge. It’s sort of like a really comfy sock wrapped inside a corset, a product that’s as home on the trails as it is on the city streets. Or, to put it another way, it’s the Men’s SH/FT OutDry™ Mid Shoe by Columbia.

OK. Why’s It Good?

First off the bat, and this is despite its sock-like appearance that looks extremely prone to wet puddles and the like, this item is actually 100% waterproof. This is down to its OutDry™ waterproof construction that, unlike traditional waterproof technology, doesn’t have a space between the inner and outer layers where water can collect. The waterproofing is aided by the full grain waterproof leather overlays.

Another reason we really like this shoe is that it’s just so damn comfortable to wear and move around in. This is down to the SH/FT™ cushioning which uses soft beads embedded in a PU foam to provide impressive energy return, durability, and comfort underfoot. Also, as mentioned previously, putting this thing on is like placing your foot inside a well-supported sock… and what’s not to love about that?

The resilient rubber outsoles are also more than tough enough to tackle excursions in both the concrete jungle, and the countryside jungle (aka the forest). Obviously, this isn’t a proper mountaineering shoe but then you knew that already. What these are is a good shoe for the stylish traveller who’s planning to hit up some outdoorsy spots near the cities they’re visiting.

Finally, it looks good. Seriously, look how good it looks.