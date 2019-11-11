Our ‘Nice Bit of Kit That’ feature is a celebration of the gear, clothing, and footwear that we like. It’s as simple as that. No rocket science. No complex lingo. Just stuff that we think is cool.

This week, a fine example of a travel bag done right.

What Is It?

It’s a bag. A travel bag. A travel bag that says “Take me on a plane immediately. Rome, Paris, New York, Barcelona, Madrid. Don’t care where. Just take me on a plane already.”

OK. Why’s It Good?

First of all, the Osprey Transporter Global Carry-On 36 conforms to EU carry-on regulations. This is a good thing because it means you can take it to the airport safe in the knowledge that your bag will be coming on the plane with you (give it a rest boomer, your Brexit patter’s boring). Secondly, it’s made from a durable and highly water resistant fabric – making it great for those proper out and about trips. Thirdly, there’s that padded laptop and tablet sleeve with direct zip access; perfect for the travellers who want to write stuff for their blog / have a cheeky session on Angry Birds when they’re on the move. Finally, we like that’s there’s multiple different ways you can carry it. On the back. By the handle. Over the shoulder.

When Would You Wear This?

Sort of touched upon this already but the Osprey Transporter Global Carry-On 36 is pure travel bag through and through. Load it up and chuck it in the boot of your car / a plane’s overhead luggage compartment and away you go. It’s tough, versatile, and will look after your stuff.

Alright, I’m Convinced. How Much Is It?

More expensive than a bin bag. Cheaper than the Louis Vuitton Chalk Nano Bag. £100 is the price.

Final Thoughts

If you’re all about regularly checking Skyscanner for red hot deals to various destinations, then you’ll love what this Osprey product brings to the table. Made for travellers. Made to be travelled with. It’s a travel bag, a damn fine travel bag.

