Nice Bit of Kit That | Jack Wolfskin JWP Men’s Shell

Our ‘Nice Bit of Kit That’ feature is a celebration of the gear, clothing, and footwear that we like. It’s as simple as that. No rocket science. No complex lingo. Just stuff that we think is cool.

This week, a handy pack and go number from Jack Dubs (aka Jack Wolfskin).

What Is It?

A shield to guard the realms of men. And by realms of men, we mean human torsos. And by shield, we mean a waterproof and windproof shell jacket for when you’re out and about – whether that be in the city, while you’re travelling, or when you’re walking around in nature.

OK. Why’s It Good?

It’s part of the ‘Pack and Go!’ collection which, admittedly, doesn’t mean a lot on its own. In fact, let’s be honest, it sounds exactly like something an angry wife might say to a husband midway through kicking him out of the family home. Anyway, after spending some time with this shell it’s clear that the product’s portable and highly packable nature are two of its biggest selling points. So packable is the JWP Shell in fact, it can actually be scrunched down and stored inside one of its own pockets. Pack and go, indeed.

Another really great thing about it is that it’s made from environmentally friendly Texapore Ecosphere, a material which consists of 100% recycled polyester. Chuck into the mix the fact that the shell is stretchy, breathable and lightweight (just 400g, don’t you know), and it’s clear you’re onto a winner.

When Would You Wear This?

Wear it on the high street. Wear it in the park. Wear it while you’re commuting. Wear it while you’re getting rained on, when it’s windy, and when you’re getting coffee and croissants from that nice little patisserie place at the end of your road on Saturday.

Wear it while you’re travelling, wear it while you’re sitting on a bench and thinking, wear it on the days when the weather can’t make up its mind and you have to keep stashing your shell inside of your backpack before whipping it out of nowhere like a keen magician who struggles to leave the act on stage (where it belongs).

Alright, I’m Convinced. How Much Is It?

£120.

Final Thoughts

Why can’t everything be stowed away inside a pocket? Cars, houses, err… other stuff. Yeah, anyway, good shell this. Really good. Reckon you’ll like it.

You May Also Like

Nice Bit of Kit That | Rapanui Men’s Green Organic Fisherman’s Jumper

Nice Bit of Kit That | KEEN Venture Waterproof Hiking Shoes