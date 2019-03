Our ‘Nice Bit of Kit That’ feature is a celebration of the gear, clothing, and footwear that we like. It’s as simple as that. No rocket science. No complex lingo. Just stuff that we think is cool.

This week, a nice-to-the-touch item from Rapanui.

What Is It?

It’s a jumper. More specifically, it’s a Green Organic Fisherman’s Jumper by Rapanui.

OK. Why’s It Good?

It looks like a bath mat, but in a good way y’ know? It uses natural fibres that make it breathable, but also a chunky weave which means it packs a warm punch straight to your torso. Don’t even get us started on the incredibly comfortable fit, or the smart/stylish cut because, well, it’s right nice it is. If green isn’t your thing, it also comes in a nice shade of dark blue. Oh, and did we mention it’s made of organic cotton. Rapanui love being organic, love sustainability, love all that so if you’re environmentally conscientious you can wear this item without worrying that you’re sacrificing your principles on the altar of style.

When Would You Wear This?

As at home in a Shoreditch office as it is on a surfing road trip to wherever the waves are popping this weekend, Rapanui’s Organic Fisherman’s Jumper is a proper little versatile number. Wear it on casual Sunday strolls in the local woods, wear it on the “oh just one more beer” nights in the pub, wear it whenever the hell you want mate.

Quick word of warning: from the moment you put it on till the moment you take it off you’ll fancy yourself as some sort of boat captain. Honestly. Whenever I put this thing on, I just want to grow a big white beard, get into pipe smoking tobacco, and sail about on the open water like the Sea Captain character in The Simpsons. Nearly spent my entire life savings on a fixer-upper currently moored in Dorset the other day. This jumper can do that to you.

Alright, I’m Convinced. How Much Is It?

It will cost you 45 of your English Pounds, kind sir (£45).

Final Thoughts

Can’t stress enough how zen it feels to just sit on a chair and slowly stroke your fingers over the jumper’s texture. All those worries you had, all that anxiety about something that you can’t even remember now… gone. Gone in the time it takes you to put on this jumper and sort of gently rub it a bit. Comfort food, in the form of clothing. Great stuff.

