Click and Fit | Lowe Alpine Set To Change The Way You Buy Backpacks

Gear

Click and Fit | Lowe Alpine Set To Change The Way You Buy Backpacks

It's like Click and Collect, but better...

We’ve all done it with clothing. You orderly blindly online and hope for the best. If you get it wrong, and your purchase doesn’t fit you’ll send it back, or maybe even grit your teeth and live with your mistake. But in the case of outdoor equipment like backpacks, putting up with the wrong size isn’t really an option.

Pack makers Lowe Alpine have found a solution for their customers; one that bridges the gap between the online and in-store retail experience.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for our customers to choose the right carry system for them”

They’ve launched Click & Fit, a scheme which allows online shoppers to arrange for a selection of four different backpack sizes and styles to be delivered to a participating retailer near them. There, the customer can not only try the backpacks on for themselves, but get a custom fitting experience from an in-store expert – all for free and with no commitment to buy.

While this follows a similar format to the familiar Click & Collect service used widely by e-commerce retailers, this new service has two key differentiators. Firstly, there’s no upfront payment: customers pay in store if/when they have made their selection. Secondly, a bespoke fitting experience with an expert in store guarantees a perfect fit and advice on pack selection and features.

“With the high street continuing to struggle in the current climate, Click & Fit is a solution designed to support our partners in a digital world,” explains Max Longstaff, Head of Online at Lowe Alpine.

“Ultimately, we want to make it as easy as possible for our customers to choose the right carry system for them, so they can focus on getting out there and making the most of their life on the move.”

Ellis Brigham, as well as independent stores right across the country, have already signed up to the scheme. Find a participating store near you using the map on the Lowe Alpine Click & Fit page.

