Right, so, the asteroid of information that is the Outdoor 100 has crash landed, informed all life on the planet (possibly a slight exaggeration, we haven’t looked at the stats yet) and showcased the best outdoors kit on the market. You’ve watched the videos, you’ve looked at the pictures, you’ve soaked up the tester’s verdicts, and the written reviews, and the trade secrets from industry insiders. And now, now you’re looking for Mpora’s hot take on it all. So without further ado, here’s 10 of our favourite items from this year’s list (in no particular order).

Adidas Terrex Free Hiker Trail Shoe

Photo: Chris Johnson

If you’ve ever met us in person, you’ll know it’s no secret that we love adidas and the three-stripe. Give us any sort of run-up in a pub, after a pint or three, and we’ll 100% bore you to tears with a monologue that covers everything from Johan Cruyff’s Netherlands side of ’74 to this adidas Terrex Free Hiker Trail Shoe. Offering supreme comfort on your feet, from first minute of the day to last, and a highly breathable upper in a stylish and lightweight package; you’ll love what these bring to the table.

Savotta Happy and Grumpy Stove

Photo: Chris Johnson

Look at them, for christ sake. Just… look at them. They’re adorable. The two lead characters in the best film that Pixar have never made. What Savotta have served up here, when you really think about it, are the ideal companions for a solo multi-day trek in the wilderness. Use twigs as a fuel to keep warm, use twigs as fuel to make food, or just go full Tom Hanks and Wilson in Castaway. Love these guys.

