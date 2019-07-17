Best Outdoor Gear | 10 Highlights From The 2019 Edition Of Outdoors Magic's Gear Guide - Mpora

Best Outdoor Gear | 10 Highlights From The 2019 Edition Of Outdoors Magic’s Gear Guide

The Outdoors Magic's gear bible is back again for another year, and it's better than ever

Right, so, the asteroid of information that is the Outdoor 100 has crash landed, informed all life on the planet (possibly a slight exaggeration, we haven’t looked at the stats yet) and showcased the best outdoors kit on the market. You’ve watched the videos, you’ve looked at the pictures, you’ve soaked up the tester’s verdicts, and the written reviews, and the trade secrets from industry insiders. And now, now you’re looking for Mpora’s hot take on it all. So without further ado, here’s 10 of our favourite items from this year’s list (in no particular order).

Adidas Terrex Free Hiker Trail Shoe

Photo: Chris Johnson

If you’ve ever met us in person, you’ll know it’s no secret that we love adidas and the three-stripe. Give us any sort of run-up in a pub, after a pint or three, and we’ll 100% bore you to tears with a monologue that covers everything from Johan Cruyff’s Netherlands side of ’74 to this adidas Terrex Free Hiker Trail Shoe. Offering supreme comfort on your feet, from first minute of the day to last, and a highly breathable upper in a stylish and lightweight package; you’ll love what these bring to the table.

Read more on the adidas Terrex Free Hiker Trail Shoe

Savotta Happy and Grumpy Stove

Photo: Chris Johnson

Look at them, for christ sake. Just… look at them. They’re adorable. The two lead characters in the best film that Pixar have never made. What Savotta have served up here, when you really think about it, are the ideal companions for a solo multi-day trek in the wilderness. Use twigs as a fuel to keep warm, use twigs as fuel to make food, or just go full Tom Hanks and Wilson in Castaway. Love these guys.

Read more on the Savotta Happy and Grumpy Stove

Danner Trail 2650 Shoe

Photo: Chris Johnson

As items of outdoor footwear go, the Danner Trail 2650 is the perfect example of a shoe bringing together practicality and style in one super neat, super comfortable, package. These are proper all-rounders, as at home in the city streets as they are on remote hilltops and countryside pubs. Top stuff.

Read more on the Danner Trail 2650 Shoe

MSR Hubba Hubba NX 2-Person

Photo: Chris Johnson

Let’s be honest, a bad tent can completely derail an adventure in the outdoors. Whether you’re wild camping, camping at a designated campsite, or sleeping in your back garden (just to, you know, test it out) you want something that’s sturdy, quick to pitch, and with a first-rate space to weight ratio. Luckily, the MSR Hubba Hubba NX 2-Person has these qualities in abundance. It’s a tent so good they named it twice.

Read more on the MSR Hubba Hubba NX 2-Person

Sprayway Torridon Jacket

Photo: Chris Johnson

Because retro will always be cool. Because the old school will never die. Because your Dad wore the original Torridon back in the day. Because it’s a jacket with straight up nostalgia stitched into its very seams. Yeah, we like the new Sprayway Torridon. We like it a lot. It’s a trip down memory lane and, what’s more, its 3-layer Gore-Tex PFC-free technology means it’s absolutely perfect for rainy days on the hill.

Read more on the Sprayway Torridon Jacket

Lowepro Powder Backpack

Photo: Chris Johnson

The Lowepro Powder Backpack appeals to that part of our brains which find happiness in logic, and structure, and well-implemented organisation. If you’re a serious photographer, addicted to buying expensive camera equipment and carrying it round with you in God’s playground (aka the mountains), you’ll love this incredibly protective, professional, and versatile backpack.

Read more on the Lowepro Powder Backpack

Rab Alpine Pro 600 Sleeping Bag

Photo: Chris Johnson

Nothing quite like bunking down for the night in a good sleeping bag; somewhere remote, somewhere wild, somewhere miles away from anxiety-inducing civilisation. Are we right, or are we right? Anyway, in terms of its temperature rating, which is comfort level -3°C and limit -10°C, the Rab Alpine Pro 600 Sleeping Bag is ideal for outdoorsy escapes from year’s beginning right on through to year’s end. The water repellency here, which is partly down to the bag’s eco-friendly and hydrophobic Nikwax solution treated European duck down, is genuinely great. Shoutout also to the presence of Pertex Quantum Pro, a tightly woven ultralight fabric that enhances the product’s resistance to water. Big thumbs up from us.

Read more on the Rab Alpine Pro 600 Sleeping Bag

Eagle Creek Migrate Duffel 60L

Photo: Chris Johnson

We’ve got a lot of time for super tough, “come and have a go if you think you’re hard enough”, duffel bags. They’re good for travelling around with, good for being violently chucked about by baggage handlers, and, let’s face it, they’re a million times cooler to look at than your standard roll-on cabin bag. With the Migrate 60L, Eagle Creek have not only made a product that’s durable and versatile they’ve also made one that’s sustainable. How so? Well, in short, Eagle Creek have been removing car windshields from landfills to help make these. Your eyes aren’t going. You read that correctly.

Read more on the Eagle Creek Migrate Duffel 60L

Haglöfs Grym Evo Jacket

Photo: Chris Johnson

With a name that’s pronounced ‘grim’, you’d be forgiven if alarm bells were ringing in your head right about now. Fortunately however, this waterproof jacket from Swedish brand Haglöfs is the opposite of that word in almost every respect. It’s great, in fact. Really great. Not only is the Grym Evo tough, hardwearing, and very protective (its seams are ‘ultrasonically bonded’ – which is as cool as it sounds – i.e. very), the product is also environmentally friendly. This is thanks to its PFC-free water repellent coating and the membrane itself which is derived from recycled materials. Nice bit of kit this.

Read more on the Haglöfs Grym Evo Jacket

The North Face FutureLight Summit L5 Waterproof Jacket

Photo: Chris Johnson

The future is here. Or, at least, that’s would The North Face would have you believe with their FutureLight technology (a potentially very exciting, game-changing, development in the world of outdoor gear). What is it then? How does it work? Well, in short, by utilising a sci-fi sounding process called nanospinning.

Nanospinning is where a polyurethane solution is turned into a web of thousands of nano fibres with holes between them that are big enough for air to pass through but small enough to block out those water molecules. This, in and of itself, is nothing new but by coupling the nanospun membrane with a unique fabric laminate that, it’s claimed, won’t jeopardise breathability performance the buzz and hype FutureLight’s been getting starts to make sense. Definitely one to keep an eye on.

Read more on The North Face FutureLight Summit L5 Waterproof Jacket

production