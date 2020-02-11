Featured Image: Giles Dean

Just when you thought it was safe to put your headphones back on and dip your toe back into the world of easy listening audio, The Mpora Podcast returns for 2020; primed and ready to fill up your ears all over again.

The first episode of series two sees Jack Clayton, Will Renwick, Jordan Tiernan and Giles Dean of Mpora and Outdoors Magic respectively do a post-match analysis of the ISPO 2020 trade show in Munich. They talk about the gear they liked, talk about the gear that looks like nappies, share some amusing beer-soaked anecdotes and get distracted by a number of tangents along the way.

While listening to this episode of the podcast, you might get to a part of it where certain products are discussed and think “Ah, man. I wish I could just see what that looks like rather than hear grown-men discuss its intricacies like its the Mona Lisa.” Well, you’re in luck.

We’ve included some gear photos below and, if you really want to do a deep dive after that, there’s two links at the bottom of this article which’ll take you through to an outdoor gear round up and a ski gear round up (depending on which one you click obviously).

Anyway, The Mpora Podcast is back for 2020. In the words of Al Pacino in The Godfather Part III, “Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in.”

Pictured: It’s you, reacting to the return of The Mpora Podcast

Pictured: The beers of ISPO 2020

Pictured: Baffles on The North Face’s Advanced Mountain Kit

Pictured: Adidas Terrex Futurecraft Loop Anorak

Pictured: Sigrid at the launch of her Norrona jacket

Pictured: Jack Clayton in the Hofbräuhaus

