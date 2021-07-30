Some brands do one thing and one thing only. They might do it poorly, they might do it incredibly well, but they have their ‘thing’ and they’re happy. Oakley aren’t like that. Oakley are the opposite of a one-trick pony. In fact, as these products here demonstrate, they might just be one of the best multi-sport brands around. As a case in point, allow us to talk you through some of their eyewear.

Oakley Sutro Sunglasses

Credit: Oakley

The Oakley Sutro Sunglasses are absolutely spot on for cyclists, and everyday active lifestyle use. They might make you look a bit like the fifth member of the Black Eyed Peas but that’s something we actually really like that about them.

The lightweight O’Matter frame comes with no-slip Unobtainium nosepads (in short, the grip increases with perspiration to help keep the eyewear securely in place during activities), while the impact-resistant Plutonite lenses are served up with contrast-enhancing Prizm technology to aid your vision when you’re charging hard and fast.

Oakley’s Sutro Sunglasses have a wide field of vision, are built to stay on your face no matter what, and, what’s more, will make you ‘fit in’ when you’re riding your bike next to will.i.am. Top stuff.

Oakley Holbrook Sunglasses

Credit: Oakley

When it comes to knockout, finger-kissing, aesthetics you can’t beat Oakley’s Holbrook Sunglasses. The Holbrook is what happens when you take a timeless, classic, design and fuse it with futuristic eyewear technology. Taking inspiration from the Hollywood heroes from the 1940s, 50s, and 60s, these shades are made to get exploring in. They are, in other words, ideal for those big, long overdue, adventure plans.

You’re already picturing yourself in these, aren’t you? Standing there with your arm round your surfboard, sand between the toes, eyes on the ocean. It’s quite the image, isn’t it? And, fair play to you. Looking cool on the beach is a big part of what the Holbrook Sunglasses are about.

Oakley Latch Sunglasses

Credit: Oakley

Being a stylish trailblazer is a state of mind, you might already have it. This isn’t the official slogan for the Oakley Latch sunglasses but it might as well be. Inspired by influential athletes, it’s got a classic keyhole bridge and has been engineered with the convenience of an interior kick-up feature that lets you clip it to your shirt. Available with Prizm lenses, and made from the lightweight O’Matter frame material with Square O metal icon accents, this one has all the makings of a modern classic.

Oakley Encoder Sunglasses

Credit: Oakley

The Oakley Encoder Sunglasses are arguably the pick of the bunch here; the one true king, and a multi-sport pair of Oakley shades to rule them all.

Whether or not you agree with that statement there is obviously extremely subjective but in terms of performance-focused versatility across a vast array of activities we’d say the Encoder is hard to beat. It brings sport performance style and factors in both hat and helmet fit functionality. The progressive wrap design gives it a unique look with superior coverage and an enhanced field of view. The calibrated rigidity and low-profile temples help to make them feel like a fundamental part of your grill.

Chuck into the mixer the no-slip grip of the Unobtainium earsocks and nosepads as well as Oakley’s Prizm lens technology that enhances your vision and it’s clear you’re onto a winner with these.

