Gear of the Year | Outdoors Magic's Favourite Products Revealed In Outdoor 100 2019/20 - Mpora

Share

Gear

Gear of the Year | Outdoors Magic’s Favourite Products Revealed In Outdoor 100 2019/20

All the best outdoor kit. Tested, reviewed, and compiled in one place. What more could you want?

Photos: Chris Johnson

The Outdoor 100 launch day. It’s up there with Christmas Day, isn’t it? The kind of rare day where you can wake up in the morning and say to yourself “Yes. Yes. Yes. Today’s the day that all of my wildest dreams will come true.”

Click Here To See The Outdoor 100 2019/20

Brought into this world, as it is every year, by the Outdoors Magic crew (who eat waterproof layering technology for breakfast, lunch, and dinner) we think the 2019/20 edition might just be the best one yet.

We do probably say that every year to be fair but, honestly, get your eyes on it. There’s some beautiful videos, shot in Norway, some beautiful photos, shot in Wales, and, most importantly of all, some truly useful information on what the kit is, why it’s good, where it could be improved, and why you should consider getting it for your next adventure. Go check it out.





You May Also Like

Nice Bit of Kit That | ISPO 2019 Review

Welcome To Will’s World | Outdoors Magic Launch New Gear Review Video Series

Share

Topics:

Gear information

Related Articles

Mountaineering & Expeditions

Fixing Everest | How To Save The World's Highest Mountain

We spoke with some Everest experts to get their view on what can be done about the mountain's issues

Fixing The World's Highest Mountain | How Do You Solve A Problem Like Everest?
Tech

RoboMaster S1 | DJI Launch Advanced Educational Robot

Pretty sure this DJI robot is going to be on everyone's wish list this Christmas

RoboMaster S1 | DJI Launch Advanced Educational Robot With Mini-Cannon
Gear

Nice Bit of Kit That | Quiksilver Echo Beach Board Shorts

Quiksilver have set their nostalgia gun to 11, and are primed to fire it at groin this summer

Nice Bit of Kit That | Quiksilver Echo Beach Checker Board Shorts
Mountaineering & Expeditions

Top 10 | Highest Mountains in the UK

All of the highest mountains in the UK are in, you guessed it, Scotland

Highest Mountain in UK | Top 10
Camping, Bushcraft & Survival

Wild Camping | 5 Things To Know About The Controversial New Scheme

There's a new scheme being tested in National Parks that could ruin wild camping in this country

5 Things To Know About The Controversial Wild Camping Plans Being Trialled In The UK
Mountaineering & Expeditions

Top 10 | Highest Mountains In Ireland

Ireland is hiding some serious summits steeped in history

Highest Mountain In Ireland | Top 10
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production