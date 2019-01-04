Sit next to a bloke in the office. He’s called Will Renwick and he lives for two things. Wales, and the outdoors. Wales, this. Wales, that. Keeps talking about the Euro 2016 semis. Gareth Bale is god etc. Walked this Welsh trail. Walked that Welsh trail. Camped on that mountain. Camped on this mountain. It’s incessant but, credit where its due, the man knows his stuff, knows his Wales, knows his gear.

Just over a year ago he became Editor of Outdoors Magic, the UK’s leading authority on gear. And today, well today he’s launched a new weekly video series from the back of his shed. The video series is called ‘Will’s World’ and it’s available for your viewing pleasure on the OM YouTube and OM Facebook channels.

You May Also Like

Best Check Shirts | Top 8

Review | Testing The Handpresso Pump Black Manual Espresso Maker