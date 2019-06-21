Our ‘Nice Bit of Kit That’ feature is a celebration of the gear, clothing, and footwear that we like. It’s as simple as that. No rocket science. No complex lingo. Just stuff that we think is cool.

This week, a surf-flavoured blast from the past by Quiksilvs (aka Quiksilver).

What Is It?

A throwback Thursday in board shorts form. A history lesson in all things surfing. An ice-cool callback to the good old days. A big friendly hello to that halcyon yesteryear where getting tubed / riding barrels / and sticking it to the man was all that mattered.

No? OK. Well, they’re a pair of extremely rad board shorts inspired by the ‘Echo Beach’ movement of the 1980s. Picture the scene. It’s the decade of Thatcher and Reagan. You’re on Newport Beach, in Orange Country. A group of young surfer peeps, with nothing but the fires of the waves blazing in their hearts, have come together and cooked up a revolutionary new way of being; one that paralleled big changes in music and culture happening at the time, one that looked cool and which cemented an unforgettable vibe on a one hundred yard stretch of sand on America’s West Coast.

They’re all that, yes, but they’re also some Quiksilver board shorts that look like they had a three-way procreation session with your slip-on Vans and an F1 flag. We like what they’re bringing to the table.

OK. Why’s It Good?

They. Look. Like. What. Would. Happen. If. Your. Favourite. Shoes. And. An. F1. Flag. Spliced. Their. Genetic. Codes. Together. That’s why they’re good, mmm…K. Enough said.

When Would You Wear This?

On the beach, dude. Or in a period drama (set exclusively in 1980s California).

Alright, I’m Convinced. How Much Is It?

£60.

Final Thoughts

Did we already mention our flag-shagging shoe theory?

You May Also Like

Nice Bit of Kit That | Rapanui Men’s Green Organic Fisherman’s Jumper

Nice Bit of Kit That | KEEN Venture Waterproof Hiking Shoes