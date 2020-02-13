City x High Alpine | The North Face Just Released Their New Seven Summits Collection - Mpora

City x High Alpine | The North Face Just Released Their New Seven Summits Collection

The Bottle Source T-shirts have been made using plastic bottles collected in the Himalayas

Ever so often, along will come a product that’s just so nice to look at, so eye-catching, that we feel compelled to drop everything we’re doing and just write some words about it. That, in a nutshell, is exactly what happened when we first set eyes on The North Face’s Seven Summits Collection; more specifically the jacket. That jacket. By christ. Just look at that jacket.

*Insert JPEG of Homer Simpson drooling*

Inspired by the challenge of grabbing the collective future and shaking it to such an extent that we, as the human race, manage to change it for the better, The North Face’s latest ‘7 Summits’ range has been put together using recycled materials sourced from the shadows of the highest mountain in the world (aka Mount Everest).

Credit: The North Face

Featuring a colourful, and quite frankly heart-stealing, logo the Bottle Source T-shirt has been made using plastic bottles that were collected as part of the Indian Himalayan Watershed. Its cool we think to see litter, which has for too long been associated with the world’s 8,000-metre peaks in general, being put to good use like this.

The 7SE Jacket 1994, Retro Mountain Light Pant and Mountain Lite Cap, which all rock an outrageous bit of bold pink, have all been put together using TNF’s revolutionary and game-changing FUTURELIGHT fabric. We, you might remember, tested the fabric in the high alpine with Sam Anthamatten this winter and well, quite frankly, it blew us all away.

“The Bottle Source t-shirt has been made using plastic bottles”

Inspired by the exploration of the highest peaks on every continent, with a doff of the cap to The North Face athlete Kit DesLaurier – who in 2006 became the first person to ski right from the top of all Seven Summits, TNF have said the collection “brings modern fits and function for the city with a high-alpine aesthetic.”

The collection dropped yesterday (February 12th 2020) on The North Face’s website, stores and select retailers. It’s probably, even as we write this / even as you’re reading this, selling like hot cakes. Grab a piece of the good gear action before it’s too late.

For more on The North Face’s 7 Summits collection here, head here.

Credit: The North Face
Credit: The North Face

