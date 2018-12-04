7) Carharrt Swain Shirt – £69.99

Carhartt have made their name making some of the toughest workwear available, but also manage to ensure it always looks incredible as well. This check shirt continues that trend perfectly. Made form 100 per cent cotton, it’s fresh feeling and light. The curved hemline also makes it comfortable if you tuck it into your trousers, although we’re not entirely sure why you would.

Where You Would Wear This

Every bad satellite town has the same bad nightclub. The geography and the names may change – Atlantis, Oceana, Fifth Avenue, Mojo, Chasers – but the sticky carpet, the 2-4-1 on Blue WKD, the free bottle of ‘bubbles’ that tastes like nosebleed on your birthday in you’re on the mailing list, A DJ asking women to raise their hands while playing Boyonce Knowles records, the inexplicable playing of The Reflex by Duran Duran, lads in their dads leather jacket, women dancing in a circle around a pile of handbags they’ll only later realise were in a puddle of Apple Sours all remain the same.

A man with too much wet-look gel in his hair bumps into you, spilling what you’ve been assured is Carlsberg down your new Swain shirt. Is this enough of an excuse to go home? Probably not. You’re stuck here until two in the morning. Right now, you’d welcome the cold touch of the reaper but all that comes is another Bruno Mars record. “There’s some 24 Karat Magic in the air tonight, Wolverhampton” says the DJ over the PA. Is it wrong to pray for a subarachnoid haemorrhage?

8) Filson Mackinaw Jac-Shirt – £270

Part check shirt, part jacket, part tank, the Filson Mackinaw Jac-Shirt is one tough customer. Made from tough Mackinaw wool, it’s breathable, warm, and rain repellent, making it perfectly suited for the rigours of CC Filson’s native Pacific North West, let along a damp hike in Macclesfield. The snap fastening is ideal if you’re wearing gloves, and the cotton flannel linking is wonderfully soft, but makes you look as hard as nails.

Where You Would Wear This

The crackle of the log fire transports you a million miles away from the slow moving shoppers that, in reality, are just yards away, through the stained glass window of the pub. Their search for whatever it is they’re after never seems to cease, pacing endlessly like drones from one identikit shop front to another. But you? You’ve found what you’re looking for. A pint that only tastes vaguely like a scented candle, a copy of an impossibly large Sunday paper with the crossword still not filled in, and your own little bit of space, away from the masses outside.

You slip your Mackinaw Jac-shirt off, and consider taking your shoes off as well, before thinking better of it. You’ve stopped the world, got off, and for the next 40 minutes, everything is just about perfect.

