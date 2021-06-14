5 of the Best Trail Running Routes In Valais - Mpora

Share

Walking, Hiking & Trail Running

5 of the Best Trail Running Routes In Valais

Don’t let anything stop you from exploring Valais this year. Here are five trail running routes that will make you want to stretch out the legs in Switzerland

The sport of trail running has seen a major spike in popularity in recent years, and who could argue with that when you see what places like Valais have in store for running enthusiasts. The Swiss has some of the most diverse topography and terrain just waiting to be explored. Trail runners can expect to take on dramatic mountains, towering peaks, thick forest, and lush pastures in this Mecca for fans of the outdoors.

“Valais has something for every calibre of athlete”

Whether you’re just starting your trail runner journey or you’re borderline elite-level, you’ll find that Valais has something for every calibre of athlete. Do yourself a big favour in 2021, and immerse yourself in the Swiss Alps.

Along the Aletsch Glacier, Bettmeralp

Pictured: Aletsch glacier. Credit: Frederic Huber

If you’re looking for a way to ease into your visit to Valais, then you can’t go wrong with this trail route that will take you along the Aletsch Glacier in Bettmeralp. The estimated time it takes is around the five-hour mark, but don’t be surprised if it takes much longer as you stop to admire the glorious glacier. This glacier, by the way, just so happens to be the largest in the Alps.

27km in length, this trail run will be taxing but very worth it as you set to work taking in all the natural beauty that Valais has to offer. This route is best accessible from July to October, where you can expect to ascend nearly 878 metres.

“This glacier… just so happens to be the largest in the Alps”

The area has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2001 and is positioned in the heart of the region. The Aletsch Glacier is 1,000 metres thick, with the trail run alongside this piece of ice moving down a slope that will bring you to views of adjacent peaks – including the iconic Matterhorn and Weisshorn.

If you’re feeling weary by the halfway point, then you can always stop to recuperate at the Gletscherstube Märjelen hut. This place not only provides refreshments but is a great vantage point to take in the surroundings as well.

Val Ferret from La Fouly

Pictured: Val Ferret. Credit: Yves Garneau

Away from the Aletsch Glacier in the opposite direction is Val Ferret, a place home to a breathtaking view of the Italian-Swiss valley with all of its jagged mountains. This route is over 21km, and will provide you with a weighty 1,280 metres of ascent. You’ll be working those calf muscles, that’s for sure.

“This route is over 21km, and will provide you with a weighty 1,280 metres of ascent”

When you exit the village of La Fouly, take the pathway that rises to the Petit col Ferret. Soon after, you’ll make a sharp turn at the Gîte de la Léchère, where you come across grassy pastures and the rocky terrain of the Taves du Dolent.

As you start to catch your breath on this route, you’ll reach the first pass and see the spectacular view of the Val Ferret. After you’re done here, then get ready to make the short trip to Italy as you cross over the border into large grasslands before returning to Swiss soil via the Grand Col Ferret.

Via Valais Cabane d’Essertze – Cabane des Aiguilles Rouges (Stage 2)

Pictured: Grande Dixence. Credit: Alban Mathieu

Now it’s time to up the ante as we take you on this 30 kilometre long adventure that will take you to a height of 1,783 metres. This trail running route will take you the best part of six hours and 25 minutes to complete.

A quick start will see you reach Grande Dixence, the highest gravity dam in the world. After this point, you can enjoy some flatness before reaching the very steep climb of Pas de Chèvres. July to September is the prime time to give this trail run a go but be warned, this route is very difficult. It’s advised you have some form of trail running experience before taking on Via Valais.

“A quick start will see you reach Grande Dixence, the highest gravity dam in the world”

You’ll need to make a crossing between Pas de Chèvres and Mont Blanc de Cheilon. To aid you is a series of stairs and ladders that will make this run feel like a proper Swiss adventure.

One final climb, and you’ll reach Aiguilles Rouges hut – situated at 2,810 metres. Indulge in a home-made tart while you’re there.

Zermatt Höhbalmen Loop

Pictured: Matterhorn. Credit: David Carlier

Don’t be fooled by the word loop. This is a very challenging trail run that will hit you with a hefty 1,204 metre ascent. For your troubles though, you’ll get to take in a striking view of the Matterhorn. The Zermatt Höhbalmen Loop also includes a steep start with a long track above the Zermatt valley.

“You’ll get to take in a striking view of the Matterhorn”

This trail journey begins with a demanding ascent through the gorge to Trift. From this point, the pathway will take you to Höhbalmen, where you can peer at the Matterhorn on the other side of the valley. This route is most accessible between June and October.

The idyllic Zermatt Höhbalmen Loop will also take you to the Arbenbach waterfalls, where you can soak up the icy waters. This trail run will leave you with a deep feeling of accomplishment. You should be looking to complete it in just over four hours. Once you’re done running, be sure to rest up in Zermatt.

Through the “Rocs”

Credit: Luca Dughetti

We imagine your legs probably can’t take many more big ascents, so why don’t you take some time to discover the hamlets of La Sage, La Forclaz and Les Haudères with Through the “Rocs”. This route will provide you with a selection of terrain that’s ideal for light training.

“Take some time to discover the hamlets of La Sage, La Forclaz and Les Haudères”

All that being said, this is still a 10.5km-long journey with an ascent of 426 metres. If everything goes to plan, you should be all done here within the space of two hours. This trail running route offers you the chance to discover the authentic alpine villages of the Evolène region.

The smallest route on the list, but also one of the most beautiful, the final leg will see you running along the river of La Borgne. Lace up those trail running shoes and take on ‘Through the “Rocs’. You won’t regret it.

**********

For more information on Valais head to the region’s official website.

For more on booking your Valais adventure, head to the Visit Valais shop.

You May Also Like

A Guide To Mountain Biking In Valais

A Guide To Hiking In Valais

5 of the Best Via Ferrata Routes In Valais

Introducing The Mountain Huts Of Valais

In partnership with

Share

Topics:

Adventure

Related Articles

Rock Climbing, Abseiling & Canyoning

Via Ferrata | 5 Best Routes In Valais

Searching for that next big climbing adventure? Stop looking

5 of the Best Via Ferrata Routes In Valais
Surfing

SUP Adventures | Why This Is The Summer

There's arguably never been a better time to get yourself an SUP board

Why This Is The Summer Of SUP Adventures
Rock Climbing, Abseiling & Canyoning

Alex Honnold | Ascending In The Amazon

Legend of the climbing world Alex Honnold gets high in the Amazon Rainforest

Watch Alex Honnold Climbing In The Amazon In National Geographic’s 'Explorer'
Mountain Biking

Sweet Valais High | The Region's Best Bike Routes

If you're after a big adventure on two wheels, look no further than Valais

6 of the Best Mountain Biking Routes In Valais
Travel

Iceland From Above | The Best Drone Footage

Come and take a look at the 'Land of Fire and Ice' from on high

The Best Drone Footage of Iceland
Mountaineering & Expeditions

100 Years of Everest | The First Expeditions

The Alpine Club, the world’s oldest mountaineering club, is hosting a landmark exhibition in London

The Alpine Club To Host Exhibition Celebrating 100 Years Since The First Everest Expedition
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production