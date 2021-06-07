Life in the last year has been lacking a serious case of adventure. At times, it felt like we’d never get to explore our favourite places again. Adventurers across the globe came to terms with their biggest fear – being stuck inside.

With 2021 hopefully seeing some much-needed normality returning back into our lives, and big trips to the mountains becoming a thing again, we really can’t recommend Valais enough. Whatever your interest, whatever your outdoor activity of choice, this canton has got you covered and then some.

The land of the 45 four-thoursanders offers plenty of thrills and adrenaline spikes as you make your way through the breathtaking views. If you love to balance and climb across steep mountain ridges, then this selection of the region’s best via ferrata routes might be exactly the kind of adventure inspiration your deprived heart is crying out for.

Take a peek at our five handpicked via ferrata routes you simply must venture to when sorting out your next Swiss adventure.

Eggishorn Via Ferrata

The Eggishorn via ferrata is truly a remarkable experience with its vertical climbs and astonishing views. This 305-metre climb is stable throughout as you scale your way across impressive rock formations that will bring out your inner adventurer once again.

Participants can expect to complete the ascent in around three hours, where they’ll reach the best viewing spot on Eggishorn – the ultimate vantage point from which to breathe in the Great Aletsch Glacier.

This fixed rope route is open from June to October and is most popular in the Summer months, where the Swiss sunshine basks down on partaking climbers. Eggishorn is one of the safest climbs you can attempt in Valais, with its steep passages assisted with ladders and railing ropes.

If you’re a less experienced climber, this is the perfect choice to ease you into your Valais adventure.

Moiry via ferrata

Pictured: Moiry dam and val d’Anniviers. Credit: Giovanni Castell

If you’re a more experienced climber looking for something to match your ability, then the Moiry via ferrata is an appropriate choice with its “very difficult” grading. Once you reach the top of this 2.5km climb, you’ll be presented with a vertiginous view of the Moiry dam that plays home to tranquil turquoise waters.

This via ferrata is a must for any connoisseur climber looking for an impressive challenge to test their mettle. Climbers can expect to reach the top within 2 hours and 30 minutes. Depending on weather conditions, the Moiry can be climbed in Spring right through to the Autumn season. It can also be reached on foot in just over an hour from the nearby village of Grimentz.

The first part of the climb will see you ascending a vertical wall, ending at a spur above the void, with a majestic view of Val d’Anniviers as a reward for all your efforts. You then take a small vertical step to reach the second part, which will lead you to an overhanging traverse 20 metres long, which shows how difficult this fixed rope can be.

Gemmiwand via ferrata

Credit: Valais Switzerland

Gemmiwand is a new via ferrata that incorporates several elements associated with rope courses. This climb is ranked as intermediate with steep to very steep terrain; it’s expected that this 800-metre route can be concluded in just over 2 hours.

This varied route is situated below the Bergrestaurant Wildstrubel. Adventurers can get excited about wild features like the 20-metre-high ladder that turns through 540° and a 65-metre rope bridge that gives you incredible views of the stunning Gemmiwand scenery.

The hike up to the Gemmi Pass follows the famous twisting trail that Swiss shepherds take every year with their flocks of sheep.