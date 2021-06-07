Up In The Valais | 5 of the Best Via Ferrata Routes In Valais

5 of the Best Via Ferrata Routes In Valais

Searching for that next big climbing adventure? Stop looking. You've found it by stumbling across our handpicked list of the best via ferratas in Valais

Life in the last year has been lacking a serious case of adventure. At times, it felt like we’d never get to explore our favourite places again.  Adventurers across the globe came to terms with their biggest fear – being stuck inside.

With 2021 hopefully seeing some much-needed normality returning back into our lives, and big trips to the mountains becoming a thing again, we really can’t recommend Valais enough. Whatever your interest, whatever your outdoor activity of choice, this canton has got you covered and then some.

“The kind of adventure inspiration your deprived heart is crying out for”

The land of the 45 four-thoursanders offers plenty of thrills and adrenaline spikes as you make your way through the breathtaking views. If you love to balance and climb across steep mountain ridges, then this selection of the region’s best via ferrata routes might be exactly the kind of adventure inspiration your deprived heart is crying out for.

Take a peek at our five handpicked via ferrata routes you simply must venture to when sorting out your next Swiss adventure.

Eggishorn Via Ferrata

The Eggishorn via ferrata is truly a remarkable experience with its vertical climbs and astonishing views. This 305-metre climb is stable throughout as you scale your way across impressive rock formations that will bring out your inner adventurer once again.

Participants can expect to complete the ascent in around three hours, where they’ll reach the best viewing spot on Eggishorn – the ultimate vantage point from which to breathe in the Great Aletsch Glacier.

“The ultimate vantage point from which to breathe in the Great Aletsch Glacier”

This fixed rope route is open from June to October and is most popular in the Summer months, where the Swiss sunshine basks down on partaking climbers. Eggishorn is one of the safest climbs you can attempt in Valais, with its steep passages assisted with ladders and railing ropes.

If you’re a less experienced climber, this is the perfect choice to ease you into your Valais adventure.

Moiry via ferrata

Pictured: Moiry dam and val d’Anniviers. Credit: Giovanni Castell

If you’re a more experienced climber looking for something to match your ability, then the Moiry via ferrata is an appropriate choice with its “very difficult” grading. Once you reach the top of this 2.5km climb, you’ll be presented with a vertiginous view of the Moiry dam that plays home to tranquil turquoise waters.

“This via ferrata is a must for any connoisseur climber”

This via ferrata is a must for any connoisseur climber looking for an impressive challenge to test their mettle. Climbers can expect to reach the top within 2 hours and 30 minutes. Depending on weather conditions, the Moiry can be climbed in Spring right through to the Autumn season. It can also be reached on foot in just over an hour from the nearby village of Grimentz.

The first part of the climb will see you ascending a vertical wall, ending at a spur above the void, with a majestic view of Val d’Anniviers as a reward for all your efforts. You then take a small vertical step to reach the second part, which will lead you to an overhanging traverse 20 metres long, which shows how difficult this fixed rope can be.

Gemmiwand via ferrata

Credit: Valais Switzerland

Gemmiwand is a new via ferrata that incorporates several elements associated with rope courses. This climb is ranked as intermediate with steep to very steep terrain; it’s expected that this 800-metre route can be concluded in just over 2 hours.

“Adventurers can get excited about wild features”

This varied route is situated below the Bergrestaurant Wildstrubel. Adventurers can get excited about wild features like the 20-metre-high ladder that turns through 540° and a 65-metre rope bridge that gives you incredible views of the stunning Gemmiwand scenery.

The hike up to the Gemmi Pass follows the famous twisting trail that Swiss shepherds take every year with their flocks of sheep.

Jägihorn via ferrata

Credit: Valais Switzerland

If you seek a mountain-based adventure of epic proportions, then this incredibly idyllic via ferrata in Switzerland might just be the encounter for you. The highest via ferrata in the western Alps will provide you with a proper climbing challenge. But be warned, this is something for the seasoned veterans – the ones who have a vast amount of on-rock experience to fall back on.

This 5.8km climb will take you the best part of six hours. It’s strongly advised you get an early start to truly take in the breathtaking views from the stunning locations of Weissmies and Allalinhorn. Guided tours are organised by “Saas-Fee Guides” and run for the majority of the climbing season.

“The Jägihorn Via Ferrata has been fitted with 1,000 metres of steel rope, 400 pitons, and five ladders”

The Jägihorn Via Ferrata has been fitted with 1,000 metres of steel rope, 400 pitons, and five ladders, amongst other apparatus such as a climbing net. All of this equipment allows climbers to get themselves onto the peak of Jägihorn, which is approximately 3,203 metres above sea level.

If you want a clutch climbing experience, then navigate your way to Jägihorn.

Great Daubenhorn

Credit: Valais Switzerland

The Daubenhorn via ferrata is the longest in Switzerland and is ranked K5 (extremely difficult). This Swiss superman challenge takes you across vertical rock faces presenting you with the opportunity to view natural wonders like caves and waterfalls.

This isn’t a via ferrata for the faint-hearted, with a total of eight hours worth of climbing to be done and 1,000 metres to cover until you reach the Daubenhorn summit. On this pilgrimage, you will see 216 metres of ladders and more than 2,000 metres of steel cables as you stand 2,941 metres above sea level.

“The most difficult climb on the entire list”

Once reaching the top of the path, climbers have the chance to discover the striking rock wall at Via Konst as a reward for their elite climb.

Easily the most difficult climb on the entire list. If completed, you can well and truly consider yourself a master of Valais via ferratas.

For more on booking your Valais adventure, head to the Visit Valais shop.

