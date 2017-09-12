"Avoid The Trouserless Nightmare" | Hilarious New Advertising Campaign From Craghoppers - Mpora

Share

Walking, Hiking & Trail Running

“Avoid The Trouserless Nightmare” | Hilarious New Advertising Campaign From Craghoppers

If you've ever had that dream where your trousers are missing, these videos will feel all too real.

Have you ever had that dream where you’re doing an important presentation at work, and then you look down and realise that you’re not wearing your trousers? It’s a classic, isn’t it? A stone cold classic. The “I forgot to put my trousers on” nightmare is as well known as that one where literally all of your teeth fall out, or that one where you’re falling, or that one where you inexplicably go on a road trip to Blackpool with Robert De Niro, Tony Soprano, and Mr Blobby.

OK. That last one’s probably just me… err… anyway… moving on.

Travel clothing brand Craghoppers’ hilarious new advertising campaign toys with the whole trouser dream concept brilliantly. The videos are surreal, beautifully shot, and pack a lol-inducing visual punchline. You can watch the mixed gender one at the top, and the gender specific ones below.

As well as being funny, the videos, if we can put our serious film theory hat on for a moment, also underline the importance of keeping your legs protected when walking about in unpredictable environments. With their water repellent qualities, as well as their durability and sun-shielding characteristics, you can sleep safe in the knowledge that trousers with a Craghoppers logo on will defend your lower half in ways that lesser trousers (‘jeggings’ – we’re looking at you) simply won’t.

You May Also Like:

5 Of The Best Walks In London

Hiking in Scotland | 17 of the Best Walking Routes in Scotland

Sponsored by

Share

Topics:

article laughter Outdoors surprise video

Related Articles

Walking, Hiking & Trail Running

Inside The Komperdell Factory | How Walking Poles Are Made

We went to Mondsee, Austria, where the local factory produces 46,000 poles a week.

Inside The Komperdell Factory | How Walking Poles Are Made
Road Cycling

Cycling in Hurricane Irma | Florida Residents Ride Through Storm in Miami Beach

"If you dial 911 here they physically will not be able to get to you. Do not ride your bicycles."

Cycling in Hurricane Irma | Florida Residents Ride Through The Storm in Miami Beach
Skiing

Glencoe Mountain | We Speak to the Highland Ski Resort Crowdfunding Their Way to Guaranteed Snow in Scotland

"I think it really will be a game changer for Scottish skiing..."

Glencoe Mountain | We Speak to the Highland Ski Resort Crowdfunding Their Way to Guaranteed Snow in Scotland
Skiing

Fall Line | Watch This Oscar-Nominated Short from Lowe Alpine in Full

The American backpack brand turns 50 this year. To celebrate, we're releasing this classic film

Fall Line | Watch This Oscar-Nominated Short Film from Lowe Alpine in Full
Road Cycling

Cycling UK | Campaign Looks to Highlight Dangers of 'Car-Dooring' Cyclists

Figures show 2009 cyclists were injured, and five killed, by car-doors between 2011 and 2015

Cycling UK | Group Call for New Offence for 'Car-Dooring' Cyclists
Travel

Adventure Destination Of The Week | Kronplatz

If you love riding your bike in beautiful mountain settings, this is the place for you.

Kronplatz | Adventure Travel Guide
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production