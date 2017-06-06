Hiking in Scotland is a beautiful thing. You could walk for 500 miles, and then you could walk for 500 more. That’s how beautiful it is.

Whether you’re scaling a hill in the centre of the capital city and looking out over Edinburgh Castle or hundreds of miles north taking on Ben Nevis, the highest mountain in the United Kingdom, you’ll be treated to spectacular views, fresh air and that feeling of freedom that comes with walking or hiking out into the wild.

Scotland is a hotbed for hiking routes and walking routes. The country has the most mountainous terrain in Great Britain and a massive 284 munros – munros being any peak over 3,000ft. It has become a challenge for many hiking enthusiasts to go “munro bagging” and attempt to climb every single one of the peaks in Scotland, and some of these routes are truly stunning.

There are also a lot more leisurely walks and hikes in Scotland of course – hikes near Edinburgh, hikes near Glasgow, hikes in the Scottish Borders and hikes in the Highlands all vary from between relaxed to hardcore.

Let’s take a look at some of the options in each of these categories, and some of the best munros to take on if you are planning to get yourself bagging!