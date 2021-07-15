With hundreds of miles of tracks and paths, including numerous waymarked trails, the Snowdonia National Park is the perfect backdrop for a backpacking adventure. In fact, as far as we’re concerned, if you’re visiting North Wales, going on at least one really long walk is a must. It will not only be a life-affirming, richly rewarding experience, it’s also the best way to get to know the landscape. And when the landscape is as full of drama and beauty as Snowdonia, this becomes an irresistible prospect.

You’ll pass through a rich variety of different surroundings, including spectacular mountain ranges, whilst also exploring the fascinating history and heritage of the region.

Some of the park’s most popular multi-day walks are easily split into manageable day hikes, enabling you to go from village to village and stay in campsites, hostels, B&Bs or bunkhouses. More remote and challenging routes may involve wild camping in the mountains – an adventure in itself.

The terrain can be tough and the weather can be notoriously changeable, so you’ll need a good level of fitness and decent outdoor kit, as well as the skills and experience to hike and camp in the hills. So, prepare first and then peruse our list of the top six long-distance walks in Snowdonia. But never lose sight of the fact that the point of a long-distance walk is to enjoy it – this is not a race to the finish. Whichever trail you choose to tackle, take the time to soak it all in.