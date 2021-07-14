Let’s face it, it wouldn’t be a holiday to Wales without a rainy day or two. And Snowdonia’s majestic mountain landscapes inevitably get their fair share of the wet stuff. But sometimes a heavy downpour can be a blessing rather than a curse, especially if you’re seeking out some of the National Park’s magnificent waterfalls. So if rain cuts short your planned hillwalking adventure, why not take advantage and instead spend a magical day exploring these wondrous waterfalls that are hidden away among the mountains and valleys of North Wales?
Aber Falls
The Afon Goch tumbles a spectacular 40 metres down the foothills of the Carneddau near Abergwyngregyn. Aber Falls, or Rhaeadr Fawr in Welsh, is undoubtedly one of the most impressive waterfalls in North Wales. As a result, it is a popular tourist draw, so it’s one that is best saved for off-season or quieter days in the park. Time your visit after a spell of heavy rain and you’ll witness a spectacular display of cascading torrents. In the depths of winter you might even be lucky enough to see the falls frozen solid. If you’re a keen photographer, this is one to stick near the top of your list, because you’re bound to get some stunning shots that are sure to rack up the Insta likes.
To get there, follow the signs for Aber Falls from the Aber Falls car park, just located outside the village of Abergwyngregyn off the A55. An easy track leads all the way up to the falls. The whole walk is 2¾ miles, or 4.3km, and takes about 1½ to 2 hours at moderate walking pace. There are good views of the waterfall from the path itself, but it’s well worth crossing the river via the footbridge to visit the viewpoint too.
