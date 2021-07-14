View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Backpack Traveller (@thebackpacktravellerofficial)

Rhaeadr Ddu

If it’s atmosphere you want, then this gem certainly delivers. The trail winds its way through an ancient Welsh ‘rainforest’, one of the last vestiges of native oak woodland that once covered the western parts of Britain. As a result, it is packed full of gnarled and twisted oak trees, adorned with rare mosses and lichens. This lush greenery hides a series of stone steps that leads to a magical pool with a tumbling waterfall, hidden in a bowl-shaped gorge.

Seasoned wild swimmers probably won’t be able to resist taking a dip. But it’s just as pleasant to enjoy this serene spot, as the water babbles across stones and the pool reflects the overhanging boughs of the surrounding trees. Once a spot known only to locals, it’s no longer such a well-kept secret, largely thanks to recent investment in a path that has created a popular circular walk. But Rhaeadr Ddu is still one of the prettiest waterfalls in Snowdonia, and well worth a visit.

To get there, head out of Maentwrog on the Harlech Road (A496). Look for a sign for a bunkhouse on the left, near the power station. Head up this minor road and eventually you’ll reach a parking area, with an honesty box for payment. Go through the gate and turn right through a kissing gate to cross a field. Go through another gate to enter Ceunant Llennyrch National Nature Reserve. Head downhill and turn left at the fork. Cross a swaying, rickety-looking wooden footbridge and keep your eyes peeled for the waterfall as you round the corner. Head down the steps, which will bring you out at Rhaeadr Ddu. Once you’ve spent time snapping pics and paddling or enjoying a swim, you can either retrace your steps or complete a circular route back to the car park.

Dolgoch Falls

Nestled in the Tal-y-Llyn valley, Dolgoch Falls are located just a few miles inland from the popular beaches at Tywyn. The walk-in is just a mile long, through a rugged landscape carpeted with mosses and ferns. With numerous caves and tunnels along the way, this is an area that is ripe for exploration. Dolgoch Falls is actually made up of three separate waterfalls, which plunge down a wooded gorge into tranquil pools below – the perfect place to dip your toes and enjoy a paddle.

From the Dolgoch Falls Hotel, follow the signposted trail through a gate and along the river. Pass under a railway viaduct, keeping an eye out for the steam trains that run along the tracks here. This leads to a viewing platform for the lower falls, but you can continue on, taking the right-hand path at a fork. You’ll then reach some stone steps that will take you up to the middle and upper falls, where there is a picnic area, so you can enjoy a spot of lunch to the soundtrack of cascading, tumbling water.

