5 of the Best Walks For When Lockdown Lifts

So, you’ve been mostly stuck indoors for what feels like 300 years now (it’s actually been just over three months – I know, we couldn’t believe this either. Had to check the calendar and everything). Anyway, you’ve just been looking at your legs – just staring at them really – wondering if you remember how to use them; really use them. You quite fancy a big old walk, don’t you?

Without further ado, here’s five of the best walks you should consider going on when the lockdown lifts further on the 4th of July. There’s one from the Lake District, one from the Peak District, one from the Snowdonia National Park, one from the Brecon Beacons and one long-distance one that’s a bit more effort than the others but which is well worth considering if you’ve got the stamina for it.

Don’t be a ‘Covidiot’. Stay safe out there.

The Jagged Skyline Of The Pikes – Lake District

If you only had one day to enjoy the Lake District, and the Langdale Pikes, you could do a lot worse than this walk. This so-called Greater Traverse is epic in a ‘Lord of the Rings Trilogy: Extended Editions’ kind of way. Along the way, you’ll tick off a number of summits, notch up 10 leg-burning miles, and almost 800 metres of ascent.

The route goes from Stickle Ghyll to Stickle Tarn, before veering right for Pavey Ark’s very nice eastern shoulder. The tops of the excellently-named Harrison Stickle and Pike O’Stickle will be notched off, before a lengthy loop home via Rossett Pike and Mickleden valley.

James Forrest, ‘Mountain Man’, says: “The distinctive, serrated skyline of the Langdale Pikes is one the most dramatic sights in the Lake District – and this walk ticks off all of the major tops in one challenging outing.”

The People’s Mountain – Peak District

Kinder Scout can lay claim to being the most iconic walk in the Peak District. In 1932, it was the scene of the famous Mass Trespass where 400 ramblers marched onto Kinder in an act of “civil disobedience” to demand the right for public access onto open countryside.

Partly because of this history and partly because its relatively low height means its views can be enjoyed by so many, Kinder is known today as the “People’s Mountain.”

This route here will make for an excellent day out, taking you all the way from Edale and up the infamous Jacob’s Ladder. Along the way, you’ll soak up over 10 miles of trails and some lovely views of the Hope Valley. Sounds alright, doesn’t it?

Athena Mellor says: “I have walked Kinder in every season and never does it feel the same. Atop the plateau, you can either have the most glorious of views or be obscured by a thick, heavy cloud. It really does feel wild up there, and that’s why I love it so much!”

