5 of the Best Walks For When Lockdown Lifts - Mpora

Share

Walking, Hiking & Trail Running

5 of the Best Walks For When Lockdown Lifts

Desperate to stretch your legs in the UK? Here's some inspirational walks to kick things off

So, you’ve been mostly stuck indoors for what feels like 300 years now (it’s actually been just over three months – I know, we couldn’t believe this either. Had to check the calendar and everything). Anyway, you’ve just been looking at your legs – just staring at them really – wondering if you remember how to use them; really use them. You quite fancy a big old walk, don’t you?

“You quite fancy a big old walk, don’t you?”

Without further ado, here’s five of the best walks you should consider going on when the lockdown lifts further on the 4th of July. There’s one from the Lake District, one from the Peak District, one from the Snowdonia National Park, one from the Brecon Beacons and one long-distance one that’s a bit more effort than the others but which is well worth considering if you’ve got the stamina for it.

Don’t be a ‘Covidiot’. Stay safe out there.

The Jagged Skyline Of The Pikes – Lake District

If you only had one day to enjoy the Lake District, and the Langdale Pikes, you could do a lot worse than this walk. This so-called Greater Traverse is epic in a ‘Lord of the Rings Trilogy: Extended Editions’ kind of way. Along the way, you’ll tick off a number of summits, notch up 10 leg-burning miles, and almost 800 metres of ascent.

The route goes from Stickle Ghyll to Stickle Tarn, before veering right for Pavey Ark’s very nice eastern shoulder. The tops of the excellently-named Harrison Stickle and Pike O’Stickle will be notched off, before a lengthy loop home via Rossett Pike and Mickleden valley.

James Forrest, ‘Mountain Man’, says: “The distinctive, serrated skyline of the Langdale Pikes is one the most dramatic sights in the Lake District – and this walk ticks off all of the major tops in one challenging outing.”

For more great walks in the Lake District, head to Outdoors Magic.

The People’s Mountain – Peak District

Kinder Scout can lay claim to being the most iconic walk in the Peak District. In 1932, it was the scene of the famous Mass Trespass where 400 ramblers marched onto Kinder in an act of “civil disobedience” to demand the right for public access onto open countryside.

Partly because of this history and partly because its relatively low height means its views can be enjoyed by so many, Kinder is known today as the “People’s Mountain.”

This route here will make for an excellent day out, taking you all the way from Edale and up the infamous Jacob’s Ladder. Along the way, you’ll soak up over 10 miles of trails and some lovely views of the Hope Valley. Sounds alright, doesn’t it?

Athena Mellor says: “I have walked Kinder in every season and never does it feel the same. Atop the plateau, you can either have the most glorious of views or be obscured by a thick, heavy cloud. It really does feel wild up there, and that’s why I love it so much!”

For more great walks in the Peak District, head to Outdoors Magic

The Welsh Matterhorn – Snowdonia

If you’ve had a few beers and sort of looked at it through squinted eyelids, while approaching it from Croesor village, you might just think Cnicht looked a bit like the Matterhorn. A state of affairs that has, rather unsurprisingly, led to it being affectionately referred to as the Matterhorn of Wales.

Getting to the top of it is a short and sharp one, with a fun scramble to take en-route. If you don’t have a great head for heights though, this scramble section can be circumnavigated.

The view from the top of this one is dead nice, even by Snowdonia’s standards.

Will Renwick says: “I visited Cnicht during a walk along the Cambrian Way a few years ago and had one of the most spectacular wild camps of my life where I slept right on the summit and saw the whole of Snowdonia turn red with the sunset. The little scramble to the top here is brilliant.”

For more great walks in Snowdonia, head to Outdoors Magic.

Walk Behind A Waterfall – Brecon Beacons

TLC might have made a very convincing argument in their classic pop hit ‘Don’t Go Chasing Waterfalls’ but, when it comes to the Brecon Beacons, we’re just going to have straight up ignore their advice and do our own thing.

There’s plenty of waterfalls to enjoy on this route, with the highlight being one that you can walk behind. It’s a particularly enjoyable experience when there’s just been some heavy rain.

Quick heads up for the wild swimmers in our audience, the water in these parts might look enticing but it’s extremely cold even on hot summer days.

Will Renwick Says: “This area is a real gem. You’ve got deep ancient woodland, steep-sided valleys, and irresistible pools of water. Make sure to bring a waterproof jacket, as there’s a fair bit of moisture in the air around that waterfall!”

For more great walks in the Brecon Beacons, head to Outdoors Magic.

The London Loop – South East England

Pictured: Rainham Marshes

Like the M25 this, but it’s for walkers and is actually a nice way to spend some time. The trail loops round London in a 150 mile ring. It’s divided into 24 sections and can be tackled either in one go or, thanks to TFL and public transport, multiple trips and stages. It’s not your classic long-walk in a wild and remote national park, by any stretch, but there’s still loads of really idyllic nature to get your teeth into.

Dee Dee O’Connell, owner of The Brokedown Palace store, says: “Highlights include London’s longest pier at Erith (the official starting point of the Loop), the ‘Wilberforce Oak’ where William Wilberforce resolved to abolish the slave trade in Britain, several groves of giant sequoia trees, the aptly named ‘Happy Valley’, and the ending point at Rainham Marshes where you’re reunited with the Thames.

“After doing the Loop I’ll never see London in the same way again.”

For more great long-distance walks, head to Outdoors Magic.

**********

New to komoot? For a free regional bundle (worth £8.99) simply follow this link to Komoot.com and create your account today.

You May Also Like

Wild Camping Near London | Essential Guide

Leave No Trace | How To Minimise Your Impact While Hiking

Share

Topics:

Adventure information inspiration Listicle

Related Articles

Gear

Cover Up | Introducing The KEEN Together Mask Collection

Keep yourself and the community safe with these reusable, environmentally-friendly, face masks

From Footwear To Face Covering | Introducing The KEEN Together Mask Collection
Rock Climbing, Abseiling & Canyoning

Towers Of Tigray | Climbing New Routes In Ethiopia

It seems James Pearson and Caro Ciavaldini have already mastered parenting in this new film

Towers Of Tigray | James Pearson And Caroline Ciavaldini Climb New Routes In Ethiopia
Multi Sport

Inclusivity | 25 Groups You Should Support

Here's some collectives doing good things to make the outdoors a more diverse space

25 Organisations That Are Working To Make The Outdoors More Inclusive
The Environment

The Time Is Now | Join The Climate Coalition

It's time to rebuild our economies around a greener, fairer, and more sustainable vision

The Time Is Now | Join The Climate Coalition And Push For Radical Change In The World
Rock Climbing, Abseiling & Canyoning

Climbing In Edinburgh | Getting Back On The Rock

When you've got a climbing itch to scratch, there's nothing like a diamond on the doorstep

Climbing In Edinburgh | Back On The Rock
Mountaineering & Expeditions

Top 10 | Highest Mountains In The World

From Everest to Annapurna, and all the peaks in between, these are the world's highest mountains

Highest Mountain In The World | Top 10
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production