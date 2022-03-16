Salcott Circular, Salcott to Tollesbury

Allegedly haunted, and eerie enough to believe that’s true, a stroll from Salcott and Tollesbury will be one to remember (Credit: Getty Images)

Distance: 7 km

Time: 2.5 hours

Usually known for its bustling piers, arcades and theme parks, the Essex coastline is also home to some of the most fascinating hives of nature in the country. Marshes, rivers, reservoirs and creeks dominate the eerie landscape of the Salcott Circular, so dress accordingly. Off the beaten track, the Salcott Circular will take you between two of Essex’s coastal villages, Salcott and Tollesbury, both of which have haunted histories to be investigated if you’re feeling brave…

Starting at the RSPB’s Old Hall Marshes, the route, which can be altered to your liking, will take you through extensive grazing marshes, reedbeds and saltmarshes that make up the beautiful scenery across the flat landscape. If the weather’s clear enough you’ll make out Mersea Island across the estuary, two offshore islands and the heights of Colchester town in the distance.

The walk can be extended to nearer to 10 miles with a stroll around the sea defences, but, if you’re going to walk that far, we highly recommend a four-kilometre trek westward instead (it’ll lead you to the door of The Queen’s Head pub in Tolleshunt d’Arcy). With all that spooky history flowing through the marshes, the least you could do is treat yourself to a pint right?

East Mersea Island

West Mersea might steal the island’s show every year, but there’s beauty to walk through at East Mersea (Credit: Getty Images)

Distance: 5.6km

Time: 2 hours

Sitting off the coast of Essex, tethered to mainland England by a tide-sensitive causeway and surrounded by the murkier waters of the estuary is Mersea Island. Treasured by Essex, Mersea is an island of two halves; it’s western side built more for tourism, the eastern half left for its wilderness to thrive.

Though we recommend a walk through the eastern half, West Mersea is well worth a visit, too. Occupied by the finest seafood restaurants in the county, boating docks interwoven with watersports, and holiday homes, cafes, the like, West Mersea has remained a popular holiday spot for all the right reasons. But East Mersea, with its wildlife, farmland and salt marshes, is where we think you’ll get the most out of your visit.

After the car park, start your walk by heading straight to the beach, where the keener-eyed walkers amongst you will see the effects and remains of 300,000 years of erosion (bones of prehistoric bison, bears and wolves decorate the shoreline). You’ll pass a pillbox and the remains of a civil-war-era fort before reaching the budding wildlife of the salt marshes. A dark, lonely Oyster Fishery is a sight to take in before you tackle the remainder of your journey, a route that’s marked by paths, gates and, of course, a pub. Pop in to The Dog and Pheasant to get a taste of East Mersea culture.

Public service announcement. Be sure to time your trip well. At high tide, the causeway becomes submerged and only the finest / silliest / most reckless of swimmers are able to return to mainland Essex.