Kirsten Amor – Writer

Instagram: @amorexplore

“This past year I’ve gotten obsessed with finding old ruins nature has reclaimed around London. One wrong turn on a random cycle in the Hackney Marshes took me to the Middlesex Filter Beds Nature Reserve. Anyone with a love of steampunk should give it a look.

“This past year I’ve gotten obsessed with finding old ruins nature has reclaimed”

“Wandering around Wanstead Park & Flats I came across an old grotto an eccentric old aristocratic purposely built to give the place more ‘atmosphere’. A cycle to the East Ham Nature Reserve uncovered an evocative old cemetery completely reclaimed by nature; one that you won’t find on endless listicles on ‘London’s Magnificent Cemteries’ but deserving all the same.

“Basically, I moved to a new part of London just before lockdown and was craving green space away from crowds. Finding these small pockets of wilderness in East London gave me a much-needed respite, but also helped me learn more about the history of my neighbourhood.”

Nick Savage – Writer

Instagram: @ntsavage

“Lockdown definitely had me leaning into the latter half of the fight or flight response – there was something pleasingly primeval in literally legging it away from my problems, and those of the world at large. To get the required fix, the miles kept creeping upwards, and I began to stitch together routes through London’s Green Belt, linking up New River Walk to Clissold Park to Finsbury Park to Parkland Walk to Hampstead Heath in an ever-evolving circuit that eventually took in the Thames Path, Hackney Marshes and the Lea Valley.

“There was something pleasingly primeval in literally legging it away from my problems”

“Not only was it successful in replicating the sensations of trail running or fastpacking, but it also sparked an interest in the history of London’s green spaces, inspiring me to read Rowan Moore’s Slow Burn City and Peter Ackroyd’s London: The Biography.

“It’s funny how escapism often tracks toward the educational.”

Dee O’Connell – Director of The Brokedown Palace

Instagram: @DeeDeeLea

Website: The Brokedown Palace

“I live in Hackney, inner London and I don’t know how I would’ve got through this past year without our incredible local nature in the Lea Valley. It’s got it all – rivers, marshes, wildflower meadows, ancient trees, all kinds of wildlife… minutes from my door I regularly see amazing birds including kingfishers, herons, and cormorants, even the occasional peregrine falcon or woodpecker.

“It’s got it all – rivers, marshes, wildflower meadows, ancient trees, all kinds of wildlife”

“The only thing missing is the mountains, so at the start of the first lockdown I made an important announcement, “We have removed two zeros, and the Scotland-specific location requirements. All local mounds, hills, hillocks, and dumplings 30ft and above are now temporarily classed as Munros for the duration.”

“Under these new regulations I started “Mountaineering in East London” and bagged all my local “munros”. Some were pretty tough – especially in winter conditions when we had snow in London, but somehow I made it to the summits. The exertion was well worth it when I was rewarded with sweeping views across the city skyline.”

Credit: Dee O’Connell

Credit: Dee O’Connell

Rob McCreath – Editor of Whitelines

Instagram: @rob_mccreath

“I’d say I got into running less as a choice and more as a necessity over the last year. I spent the first half of lockdown in the French Alps, where the rules only permitted an hour of outdoor exercise each day, no further than 1km or 100 vertical metres from your front door. Running was about the only thing that (just) kept me sane during that time.

“Weirdly, when I returned to London it felt like I’d been given a new lease of freedom”

“Weirdly, when I returned to London it felt like I’d been given a new lease of freedom. I found myself with endless streets, parks, tow parks and trails to explore. Granted, Tower Hamlets doesn’t quite create the same magic as the towering peaks of the Alps, but having constant variety and a feeling of exploring somewhere new is a pretty universal feeling, wherever you are in the world.”

Gwilym Pugh – Social Media Influencer

Instagram: @gwilymcpugh

“During 2020 I spent as much time as possible on my feet, aiming toward 20K steps per day, exploring every park and side street around my area. It’s amazing what you discover. I found Van Gogh’s old house and just around the corner is where Charlie Chaplin lived!”

Will Watt – Co-Founder of Above Below

Instagram: @its_above_below

“Lockdown has been hard not being able to escape to open water and the hills. And with the lidos closed too, that meant no swimming at all. In January it rained a lot and Bel Air park in Dulwich got flooded. In a fit of desperation, we hiked down there and broke the ice to swim in it, a glorified puddle. So yeah, it was puddle swimming. It wasn’t great but it filled a void. Looking forward to travelling further afield for a proper cross country swim and an overnighter near the water.”

Credit: Will Watt

Credit: Will Watt

Credit: Will Watt

You May Also Like

Clmbxr | Interview With The London Climbing Group Founder Rotimi Odukoya

Urban Climbing Project | How Adidas Are Introducing City Kids To Climbing