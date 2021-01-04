Coasting on the run has to be up there with one of the greatest feelings a runner can ever experience. More often than not, running with ease is testament to how hard the runner has worked. It acts as a reward for all those hard miles racked up on the running apps.

Coastal running, on the other hand, is not so easily achieved. Running on sand, as well as up and down fluctuating coastal terrain, requires a whole heap of energy. As a pay off for all this effort though, you really can’t beat the paradisiacal views of the coast.

These destinations offer up some of the best coastal runs in the UK.

Brighton Beach, Brighton

Are you looking for a way to brighten up those dark and dreary runs this winter? If that’s the case, you can do worse than peering into Brighton Pier while running across this famous British landmark. Coastal runs are known for being flat, and with this Brighton route, you’ll have a span of flat landscape to take in your stride.

Brighton Beach is the place to run if you want to be enticed by the smell of the ocean while getting strong scents of fish and chips wafting to your nostrils between miles.

This beach is also the home to The Color Obstacle Rush running event that will take place on 26th June 2021. This stretch of British coastline is a stunning place to absorb the sandy shorelines. It will also provide you with a challenge when the terrain morphs into a pebble pathway.

Can you beat your PB down the beach’s famous promenade?

Gribbin Head, Cornwall

This wondrous location, with its four mile beach run, will let you put some rejuvenation back into those runs as you make your way to the countryside to the west of Fowey. Gribbin Head in Cornwall offers breathtaking landscapes, spectacular views, and an excellent running route.

Along this route, you’ll stumble across beaches, woodlands, and hidden coves that acted as inspiration for Daphne Du Maurier’s famous novels. You can run carefree through wildflowers or maintain a focused run to the estuary – the decision is entirely with you and your feet.

Tynemouth Beach, Newcastle

Plunge into Newcastle, embrace the Geordie culture, and say ‘Whey Aye Man’ to this gorgeous Tynemouth Beach. It will definitely keep you in Toon with your running.

Tynemouth is a pleasant seaside town that’s only a 20 minute Metro ride away from the Newcastle city centre. In the summer months, this beach gets very busy, so you might find yourself using the surrounding footpaths to get in some rewarding running.

Whatever the season, stunning coastal views and fresh sea air are guaranteed.

Stackpole Beach, Pembrokeshire

Pembrokeshire is a great coastal area to visit if you have a deep love for the seaside. From Tenby to St David’s – you will find soft sanded beaches destined to have people running up and down them.

If you’re on the lookout for a beach run that switches between sand, coves, dunes, and hidden bays, perhaps a run at Stackpole is the one for you.

This unusual run even presents you with the opportunity to spot an otter as you make your way inland to the Bosherston Lakes. This beauty spot plays home to much wildlife and is a stone’s throw away from the shoreline.