Best Coastal Runs In The UK | 10 Coastline Routes To Get You Running

If you’re looking for something to take your breath away, our selection of the best coastal running routes in the UK will do exactly that. There's countless miles of seaside trails just waiting to be explored in the British Isles

Coasting on the run has to be up there with one of the greatest feelings a runner can ever experience. More often than not, running with ease is testament to how hard the runner has worked. It acts as a reward for all those hard miles racked up on the running apps.

Coastal running, on the other hand, is not so easily achieved. Running on sand, as well as up and down fluctuating coastal terrain, requires a whole heap of energy. As a pay off for all this effort though, you really can’t beat the paradisiacal views of the coast.

These destinations offer up some of the best coastal runs in the UK.

Brighton Beach, Brighton

Are you looking for a way to brighten up those dark and dreary runs this winter? If that’s the case, you can do worse than peering into Brighton Pier while running across this famous British landmark. Coastal runs are known for being flat, and with this Brighton route, you’ll have a span of flat landscape to take in your stride.

Brighton Beach is the place to run if you want to be enticed by the smell of the ocean while getting strong scents of fish and chips wafting to your nostrils between miles.

This beach is also the home to The Color Obstacle Rush running event that will take place on 26th June 2021. This stretch of British coastline is a stunning place to absorb the sandy shorelines. It will also provide you with a challenge when the terrain morphs into a pebble pathway.

Can you beat your PB down the beach’s famous promenade?

 Gribbin Head, Cornwall

This wondrous location, with its four mile beach run, will let you put some rejuvenation back into those runs as you make your way to the countryside to the west of Fowey. Gribbin Head in Cornwall offers breathtaking landscapes, spectacular views, and an excellent running route.

Along this route, you’ll stumble across beaches, woodlands, and hidden coves that acted as inspiration for Daphne Du Maurier’s famous novels. You can run carefree through wildflowers or maintain a focused run to the estuary – the decision is entirely with you and your feet.

 Tynemouth Beach, Newcastle

Plunge into Newcastle, embrace the Geordie culture, and say ‘Whey Aye Man’ to this gorgeous Tynemouth Beach. It will definitely keep you in Toon with your running.

Tynemouth is a pleasant seaside town that’s only a 20 minute Metro ride away from the Newcastle city centre. In the summer months, this beach gets very busy, so you might find yourself using the surrounding footpaths to get in some rewarding running.

Whatever the season, stunning coastal views and fresh sea air are guaranteed.

Stackpole Beach, Pembrokeshire

Pembrokeshire is a great coastal area to visit if you have a deep love for the seaside. From Tenby to St David’s – you will find soft sanded beaches destined to have people running up and down them.

If you’re on the lookout for a beach run that switches between sand, coves, dunes, and hidden bays, perhaps a run at Stackpole is the one for you.

This unusual run even presents you with the opportunity to spot an otter as you make your way inland to the Bosherston Lakes. This beauty spot plays home to much wildlife and is a stone’s throw away from the shoreline.

 Rhossili Bay, Gower

Staying with the Welsh theme, we are heading down to Gower to pay a little visit to the Welsh Coastal Path, which is home to the Rhossili Ranger Run, a sandy beach that offers up over three miles of idyllic views. This running route will take you to Rhossili Down, the highest point on the Gower Peninsula at 193 metres.

The elysian Rhossili Bay also holds a number of prehistoric remains that can be found deep under the dunes. This divine running route loops out towards the dramatic headland at Worms Head, where it gives you a stunning view of the coastline.

The Isle of Iona, Scotland

Not to be mistaken for the dreaded ‘Isle of Rona’, the Isle of Iona in the Scottish Highlands will serve up the kind of relaxing coastal run you’ll never ever forget.

Getting to Iona will involve getting yourself to the Isle of Mull first. Visitor cars are not permitted on Iona, unless you have special permission. Locals here want to keep things peaceful and tranquil, and who can blame them?

This tiny island is only 1.5 miles wide by three miles long, and has a population of about 120 residents. Expect a short route but one you wish you could run every day with some of the best sea views Scotland has to offer.

Southerness Beach, Scotland

Next up is more of an accessible Scottish location as we take you to Southerness Beach in Dumfries. Its rocky areas and sandy shoreline will provide you with challenging terrain for you to push yourself on this coastal run.

While on your run, you will also see the Southerness Lighthouse. Built in 1749, it’s the second oldest lighthouse in Scotland.

Benone Beach, Northern Ireland

Completing our tour of the British Isles is Northern Ireland, where we will be dipping our toes into the waters of Benone Beach. This beach run can be found on the northern coast of Northern Ireland. Getting to run on the silky smooth sand of the beautiful Benone Strand will be a running experience to remember.

The Blue Flag beach of Benone stretches for over seven miles, where it finishes at Magilligan Point at Lough Foyle and forms part of one of Ireland’s lengthiest beaches. Once on Benone Beach, you’ll be able to take in the coastal viewings of the north coast and even see the landscape of the Scottish coastline in the distance.

Whiterocks Beach, Northern Ireland

It would be a wasted trip if you came all the way to Northern Ireland and didn’t pay a visit to the award winning Whiterocks Beach, which has come to be a favourite for locals and a must see for visitors.

The beach is just off the Causeway Coastal Route, where it is blessed with limestone cliffs that stretch from Curran Strand to Dunluce Castle. The rocks have been carved by the sea over centuries into a maze of caves and arches, making for interesting viewing experiences on this gorgeous coastal run.

Bembridge Beach, Isle of Wight

What better way to finish off your coastal adventure of the UK than with a trip to the Isle of Wight. The spellbinding route of Bembridge Beach incorporates beaches with woodland pathways to bring you an exciting run.
.
On this route you will stumble across Bembridge Windmill. The only surviving windmill on the entire Isle of Wight. This coastal run is very scenic and offers you the chance to explore some unique locations that you wouldn’t necessarily associate with coastal running.

If you fancy planning these runs, then make sure you’ve got Komoot downloaded to your phone. It’s an app that makes it unbelievably simple to plan out your routes.

Adventure

