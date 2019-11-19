The Ultra Gobi sounds absolutely insane. What was that like to take part in?

It was really brutal and, I must admit, I was really scared at first when someone started talking to me about it. I was really scared. It didn’t feel like something I wanted to. But then when I got the invite to do the race, something changed in me and I just really wanted to see what it’d be like to compete and run this long distance somewhere in the middle of nowhere.

I prepared a lot for it, and I mean a lot. So when I was on the starting line, I really wasn’t afraid of anything. It was just about running a really long way until I was finished.

Were there moments during the Ultra Gobi when you just thought “I can’t go on here”. Did you hit that wall at any point?

For me, there wasn’t any like big wall but there were times when I thought… this isn’t healthy. Times when I thought… I’m not sure it’s a good idea for me to continue this race. It was really cold. I’m used to cold weather here in Iceland but this was really cold.

For most of the race, we were above 3,000 metres altitude so everything was just… I mean, the bottles actually froze. I was wearing five layers of clothing, and you’re just carrying so much stuff with you. You have a very heavy pack on you because it’s so cold that you have to carry all your clothes with you.

There are moments during the night when you have to cross rivers and your shoes just get absolutely frozen. And because it’s a self-navigated race, I was carrying my handheld GPS all the time. During the night, I was going over these sand dunes and small hills and the track that the race gave out wasn’t that accurate… just point to point and you’d end up running a line over lots and lots of dunes and hills. It was tiring.

Don’t get me wrong though, it was a lot of fun doing this. Trying to navigate through this terrain and all that, but also it made this race really difficult. Because you had to use your mind, you had to stay completely focused throughout. The fact you have to take care of yourself is what I loved about the Gobi Race.

There were rest stations every 40km which helped.