I’m not a remotely serious runner, but I do go two or three times a week and have a Garmin watch to keep a vague eye on my pace, which I’ve brought along tonight. But in the excitement before the run, where we all gathered in the car park of the Trawden Arms, which kept making me think of the pub in American Werewolf in London, I forgot to synch it. A few minutes into the run I tried to set it, but we were on slippery cobbles by an old railway track, and it felt too sketchy to be constantly looking at my watch. I tried a few minutes later but we were climbing over some moss-covered rocks.

And then I totally forgot about it, as the pace I was running at seemed a complete irrelevance to the bigger picture of what I was doing. Rodger tells me competitive runners sometimes find his trail runs hard as they’re so used to running at a certain speed, thanks to Strava and the constant data feedback we get in the digital age. He says: “It’s definitely kudos-focused, people might have a threshold speed that they don’t want to go under, it does infiltrate people’s mentality. People want data, how is that run going to have benefited me? I would say simply you were on your feet for almost three hours, that benefits you.”

“Apart from the sense that we’re heading vaguely uphill, it feels like a maze, with no pattern at all”

There’s also some inevitable stopping on these kind of runs, such as when you’re waiting to pass through a gate or over a style or a frost-covered bridge. Which gives you time to get your breath back, so you can run longer than you might normally. And it frees you from that frantic both-my-shoelaces-are-untied-but-I-can’t-stop-to-do-them-up-or-I-won’t-make-my-race-target-mindset.

The social aspect of these group trail runs was a draw for several of the other runners I chatted to as well. “That shared experience is important,” Rodger says, “because the numbers are small, and we’re on the trail for sometimes over two hours, if you sit down in a pub or café afterwards you should be able to recognise the people you’ve been on the run with. Whereas after a 10k you might not recognise anyone.”

“There are speed mating nights in Manchester to help people make friends and that’s indicative of how stuck in our little boxes we are. It’s very easy to think everyone has a friend but some people really haven’t got friends, or they know a lot of people but really haven’t got any friends. And certainly, trail running, and talking, socialising and nature is a massive way to help with that.”