Credit: Nick Savage

At Heddon-on-the-Wall I am about a half marathon in and feeling okay. I take a minute to nose around the first remaining section of Wall I’ve encountered so far, then water up and refuel in the Shell garage. The next section has me running along the B6518, which follows a two-millennium-old Roman military road. I begin to follow deep outer ditches called fossa, dug by unskilled Roman legionaries and slaves. The tough stony earth of Northumberland would have made it hard going.

Over twenty miles in, I reach a roundabout with a big honey-hued, slate-roofed building named The Errington Coffee House, and avail myself of its water supply, builder’s tea and cake. While I wait for the refreshments, I yoga stretch to open up my legs and hips, possibly drawing a few glances.

Pigeon pose provides such blissful release that I could go to sleep in it. When the Victoria sponge cake arrives it’s one of the best I’ve ever had. I extol its virtues to the proprietor and she calls me “Mr Gorgeous”. I’m immensely flattered. Old nags like me don’t often receive such compliments. Blushing, I hit the road running.

“I awake to a cascade of ice crystals, the air in front of my face hoary and shimmering”

It doesn’t last long. My legs are getting incredibly weighty and weary as I head beyond Plane Trees to Chollerford and Chesters Fort. My definition of what is uphill and downhill is becoming flexible if not downright dishonest. My pace slows from 12 minutes per mile to around 18.

A few miles west of Chesters Fort I strike my first camp. A low temp of -3°C is forecast for the early morning and an easterly breeze is blowing up the western ridge of Hexham Gap. I choose a site on the leeside of a gorse bush and pitch the tarp low in the hope of shedding more wind, then lie down and attempt to recover.

Credit: Nick Savage

I awake to a cascade of ice crystals, the air in front of my face hoary and shimmering. The tarp’s fabric has netted condensation from my body heat and frozen in the cold. There is a deep dull pain in my hip.

The day before I had averaged around 15 minutes per mile and around 4.5 miles per hour over 30 miles. One’s gait shifts from walking quickly to running slowly at 4.4 mph creating the torque effect of bounce, which in turn creates lactic acid, which can lead to muscle loss and soreness. Carrying a 10kg load has compounded this effect, and my body is as lactic as a Babybel factory. Perhaps because I wasn’t able to recover properly in the cold temperatures, or perhaps because I’d overshot my first day, I feel utterly broken. I decide to hike the morning.

“Hadrian’s Wall zips over the top of the ridge at implausible trajectories, pitches and descents”

420 million years ago, two tectonic plates slammed into each other, the harder crust of the one pushing up over the other. These were Scotland and England respectively. What ensued was the formation of two of Great Britain’s most stunning landscapes: the Lake District and the Whin Sill. In many ways, the border of Scotland and England was prefigured by its geology.

Hadrian’s Wall zips over the top of the ridge at implausible trajectories, pitches and descents. Next to it, I try to figure out what to do. I had promised my wife that I wouldn’t return home injured or sick, and while I had already felt like a bit of a truant husband and father, now I feel like a schmuck. I decide to keep limping west at glacial pace to Gilsland, wild camping in the evening, then catching a bus to Carlisle in the morning.

Pictured: A lizard sunning itself on the wall. Credit: Nick Savage

I pass Housesteads. As one of the largest forts on the wall at 2.2 hectares, it would have garrisoned over 10,000 legionaries. Now, curious families stroll amongst timeworn stone in bright sunlight, poking around the famous remains of a Roman bathhouse. I shuffle through a little grove of Caledonian pine. It’s one of the few sections where you can walk on top of the Wall, its sides swathed in hunter green peat moss.

On the next ridge a cord of viridescent brown liquidates across grey stonework. I look closer. It’s a common lizard, sunning itself on the Wall. I am awestruck by its resilience. How did it survive the negative temperatures of the night before? I take it as a good omen.

Credit: Nick Savage

Pictured: Sycamore Gap, the country’s most photographed tree. Credit: Nick Savage

And it is. By the time I reach Sycamore Gap, the pin has come out of the voodoo doll and the curse has lifted. I’m back in stride and powered up once more; right in time for one of the most striking sights on the trail. Notable for being the most photographed tree in the country, it sits in a dramatic dip in the wall between Crag Lough and Milecastle 39 (you may recognise it from the beginning of Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves).

The rest of the day is immensely beautiful. I choose not to run. Both the gods and my body are telling me to pump the brakes. I trek past dozens of turrets and milecastles, breathtaking ancient Roman quarries, various bridges and forts, including Birdoswald, which has been rebuilt to scale. By dusk I find myself five miles beyond Gilsland (where I had planned to catch a bus the next morning) in the town of Banks. I’ve covered enough ground to dismiss the strange malediction on my knee – in fact I’ve walked twenty-three miles – just five shy of what I’d intended. Twenty-three miles that comprise some of the most spectacular scenery I’ve walked in England.

“The rest of the day is immensely beautiful. I choose not to run”

I rise at 6.30am on Saturday morning and quickly dispatch the final fifteen miles into Carlisle, wandering through quaint villages and verdant farmland past a commuter airport and into the city’s exurbs and suburbs, following the broad River Eden.

While my aspirations to fastpack the entire distance have ended in ignominious defeat, I’ve still managed to cover 75 miles in just over two days, and I’m knackered. But before it’s over I run one final kilometre: through Carlisle to catch a train. I’m hellbent on getting home before my daughter’s bedtime to read her The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

My Kit List

Hoka One One Speedgoat 4 Trail Runners

Six Moon Designs UL Flight 30 Backpack

Six Moon Designs Deschutes Tarp

Black Diamond Ergo Cork Trekking Poles

Sierra Designs Zissou 35 Sleeping Bag

Sea-To-Summit Thermolite Reactor Sleeping Line

Patagonia Down Hoody

Therm-a-Rest NeoAir XTherm

Klättermussen Vale Fleece Jacket

Montane Pac Plus Waterproof Jacket

Montane Minimus Waterproof Trousers

New Balance Accelerate Shorts

Merino Buff

GORE Windstopper Gloves

Nike Running Cap

Credit: Nick Savage

Some Smartwool Merino Boxers

Icebreaker Merino Tech Lite Short Sleeve Crew

West Highland Way Polypro T-Shirt

Some Thousand Mile Socks

Sawyer Water Filter

2 x Patagonia Hydro Flasks

Anker Power Bank

iPhone 12

