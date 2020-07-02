Not sure about you but during lockdown we’ve found ourselves watching a hell of a lot more stuff than we normally would. Films, binge-worthy television shows, YouTube; name a thing, and you can bet your trousers that we’ve probably seen it in the last three to four months. We might have seen everything or, if not everything, everything worth watching at least. Watching stuff? Completed it, mate.

Thank the gods above then for the arrival of Fjallraven Classic TV in the UK. It will, at the very least, give us something else to watch this month (yes, we know you can go walking in real-life again now but look… you’re going to have to sit down for a break at some point).

Credit: Fjallraven

This year of course was going to see the first ever Fjallraven Classic UK trek take place, up in Scotland. However, due to you-know-what it has, like so many other events, been postponed until further notice.

The live coverage of the Scotland route will be launched on the 16th of July at 11am (GMT) on the official website, and Facebook. Filmed in real time, and from a trekker’s POV perspective, the episode will allow outdoor enthusiasts from all over the world to immerse themselves into Scotland’s stunning wilderness. All from the safety of their own homes. Not as good as being there in person, but not a bad alternative.

Now, look, far be it for us to tell you what to do with your life but if you’re not, after reading this news, seriously toying with the idea of online ordering a treadmill, setting the pace to walking mode, sticking on your backpack, and trekking along with the UK stream in real-time then… well… you’re a stronger willed person than we are. Or, you’re going for a walk in real-life which is also fine.

Credit: Fjallraven

