Over the course of this October, Merrell have been running a campaign in aid of the mental health charity Mind. They’ve been encouraging people to get outside and explore their local area, to improve mental health during what has, for so many, been a very difficult year.

The initiative follows a survey by Mind of more than 16,000 people during lockdown which revealed the scale of the impact of the pandemic on people with mental health problems. Two out of three (65%) adults and three-quarters (75%) of young people aged 13-24 with an existing mental health problem reported worse mental health. Over half of adults (51%) and young people (55%) without experience of mental health problems also said their mental health has got worse during this period.

Merrell is supporting Mind to promote the benefits of time and experiences in the outdoors on mental health, something that has increased in importance during 2020. The new initiative entitled Hike From Home, inspires everyone to explore new, local walks from their doorstep as a means to enjoy time outdoors during the pandemic as well as supporting mental health and wellbeing.

Science reveals that exercise and time spent outside can aid both physical and mental health. Research into ecotherapy, a type of therapy which involves doing activities outside in nature, has been shown to help with mild and moderate depression.