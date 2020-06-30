25 Organisations That Are Working To Make The Outdoors More Inclusive - Mpora

Multi Sport

25 Organisations That Are Working To Make The Outdoors More Inclusive

Here's some collectives doing good things to make the outdoors a more diverse space

So it seems after a long period of denial, the outdoors is slowly but surely waking up to its problem with diversity. It’s not mission accomplished, not by a long stretch, but it does finally appear that a number of brands are starting to properly reflect on the issue and do more about it.

As part of that shift towards positive change, we’ve decided to compile a big informative list of some groups working towards making our natural spaces more racially inclusive. Many of them, it’s worth pointing out, have been knocking around for a number of years.

Some of these groups you can support financially, others you can support by simply sharing their message on social media; all of them though are worthy of our attention and solidarity.

Let’s get behind them.

Outdoor Afro

Credit: Outdoor Afro

Outdoor Afro is a non-profit organisation with leadership networks across the USA. They’ve got almost 80 leaders working across 30 states, and are all about connecting thousands of people to adventurous experiences. They’re looking to lead the way when it comes to improving inclusion in outdoor recreation, nature, and conservation.

They’ve recently celebrated their 10 year anniversary as an organisation, with American TV royalty Oprah Winfrey joining them on a hike as part of the festivities.

Support Outdoor Afro with a donation here.

Follow Outdoor Afro on Instagram here.

Diversify Outdoors

Diversify Outdoors are an ‘Avengers Assemble’ style coalition of influencers, bloggers, activists, athletes and entrepreneurs working together to promote diversity in outdoor spaces for people of colour and the LGBTQ+ community.

Founded by Danielle Williams, it’s closely associated with Melanin Base Camp (also on this list).

Become an ally, join the movement and help #DiversifyOutdoors today.

Find out more about Diversify Outdoors here.

Brown Folks Fishing

Credit: Brown Folks Fishing

Brown Folks Fishing launched in Spring 2018 and are dedicated to diversifying the face of fishing.

Follow Brown Folks Fishing on Instagram here.

Brown Girls Climb

Credit: Brown Girls Climb

Brown Girls Climb are on a mission. They aim to promote and increase visibility of diversity by setting up a formidable community made up of climbers of colour, encouraging leadership opportunities for women in the space, and creating climbing opportunities for groups under represented on the scene.

Follow Brown Girls Climb on Instagram here.

LatinXHikers

LatinXHikers started in August 2017 with the simple aim of inspiring more people of colour to go outdoors, but it has since evolved into something much more varied and versatile.

They describe themselves on their website as “a community dedicated to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in the outdoors through digital story-telling and community outreach.”

Follow LatinXHikers on Instagram here.

Melanin Base Camp

Credit: Melanin Base Camp

Founded in February 2016 by Danielle Williams, who also founded Diversify Outdoors (also on this list) in January 2018, Melanin Base Camp was originally set up to increase ethnic minority participation in the outdoors.

Since then, the group’s aim has shifted towards increasing the visibility and representation of black, indigenous, and people of colour in outdoor media, advertising, and storytelling.

Support Melanin Base Camp with a donation here.

Follow Melanin Base Camp on Instagram here.

Hoods To Woods Foundation

Credit: Hoods To Woods Foundation (Facebook)

Founded in 2009, by Brian Paupaw and Omar Diaz, the Hoods To Woods Foundation is a nonprofit organisation that promotes awareness of the outdoors to inner city New York kids through snowboarding. They accept financial donations, and also gear donations.

Support Hoods To Woods with a financial donation here. 

Find out how to donate gear / volunteer with Hoods To Woods here

Follow the Hoods To Woods Foundation on Instagram here.

Snow Camp Charity

Working in partnership with the UK’s indoor snow centres, Snow Camp Charity give young people from inner-city communities the opportunity to learn how to ski or snowboard. They also provide valuable life-skills training, and mental health support.

Support Snow Camp Charity with a donation here.

Follow Snow Camp Charity on Instagram here. 

SHRED Foundation

SHRED Foundation are an organisation that wants to harness “the unifying power of snowboarding and skateboarding to help youth realise their full potential.”

Help SHRED change lives through snowboarding with a donation here.

Follow SHRED Foundation on Instagram here. 

Chill Foundation

CHILL was started back in 1995 by, founders of Burton Snowboards, Jake and Donna Carpenter. Since its creation, the foundation has helped more than 25,000 young people (they work with roughly 1,900 young people annually).

Working with social service agencies, mental health organisations, foster care programs, juvenile justice programs, and schools to select participants CHILL aims to inspire young people through board sports.

Everything is provided for them, free of charge.

Support the CHILL Foundation with a donation here.

Follow the CHILL Foundation on Instagram here.

The Dillon Ojo Lifeline Foundation

Credit: Dillon Ojo Foundation

The Dillon Ojo Lifeline Foundation was set up to honour the life of one snowboarding’s most creative, stylish and beloved riders by providing opportunity and access to the outdoors for underprivileged children.

This nonprofit organisation offers access to sports programs, summer camps and other activities to those who cannot afford the costs or face barriers of entry.

The foundation hopes to spread the positive impact and love for sports that Dillion embodied.

Support the Dillon Ojo Lifeline Foundation with a donation here

Follow the Dillon Ojo Lifeline Foundation on Instagram here.

Kit Collective

Credit: Rachel Sarah / Kit Collective

Kit Collective are working on the basis that if people are hooked up with the right gear, they’re more likely to enjoy those first, tentative, experiences in the outdoors. By providing quality kit through brand partnerships, and working with groups like Mosaic Outdoors and Black Girls Hike, Kit Collective are aiming to bring about some positive change when it comes to diversity in the outdoors.

Read our Q & A with Kit Collective here.

Follow Kit Collective on Instagram here.

Black Girls Hike

Black Girls Hike is a safe space for black women to enjoy the outdoors, allowing them to be themselves without feeling judged or misunderstood. They pride themselves on removing barriers, challenging stereotypes, and reinforcing that all-important message that the outdoors is for everyone.

Follow Black Girls Hike on Instagram here.

Mosaic Outdoors

Mosaic Outdoors are focused on building sustainable links between black, and minority ethnic, communities and the countryside.

Follow Mosaic Outdoors on Instagram here.

Mount Noire London

A travel group that’s all about #BringingColourToTheMountain, Mount Noire London plan luxury ski holidays for black people and ethnic minorities.

Follow Mount Noire London on Instagram here.

Black Cyclists Network

Credit: Black Cyclists Network (Strava)

The Black Cyclists Network want to connect and encourage cyclists of colour, as well as the wider community, to take up cycling.

Support the Black Cyclists Network Race Team with a donation here.

Follow Black Cyclists Network on Instagram here.

Unlikely Hikers

In June 2016, Jenny Bruso started Unlikely Hikers with a vision built around telling different outdoors stories and connecting with other “unlikely” outdoorsy people. The project has gone from strength to strength and has now, at the time of writing, got almost 100,000 followers on Instagram.

Support Jenny Bruso and Unlikely Hikers with a donation here.

Follow Unlikely Hikers on Instagram here.

Get Out Stay Out

Get Out Stay Out are dedicated to increasing diversity and representation for people of colour within the outdoor industry, especially when it comes to young people from indigenous backgrounds.

Support Get Out Stay Out with a donation here.

Follow Get Out Stay Out on Instagram here.

Outdoor CEO Diversity Pledge

The Outdoor CEO Diversity Pledge is all about connecting outdoor brands with inclusion advocates, with the ultimate aim of this being to significantly improve representation for people of colour across the entire industry.

Find out more about the Outdoor CEO Diversity Pledge here.

Follow the Outdoor CEO Diversity Pledge on Instagram here.

Outdoor Outreach

Since 1999, Outdoor Outreach in San Diego have used the outdoors to inspire over 14,000 young people to discover the untapped potential in their own lives – giving them confidence where they had none.

Support Outdoor Outreach with a donation here.

Follow Outdoor Outreach on Instagram here.

British Exploring Society

Credit: British Exploring Society

Founded in 1932 by Surgeon Commander George Murray Levick RN, the British Exploring Society has one hell of a history. As an organisation, they want all young people to have equal access to adventure and  outdoor learning; believing that time spent outside comfort zones, in remote locations, is essential preparation for a confident adult life.

Read our piece on the BES and Amina Smith-Gul here.

Support the British Exploring Society with a donation here. 

Follow the British Exploring Society on Instagram here.

Black Girls Surf

Credit: Black Girls Surf

Established in 2014, to help young girls and women of the African diaspora, Black Girls Surf are helping to coach through the next generation of elite-level surfers. 

Follow Black Girls Surf on Instagram here.

Surfers Not Street Children

Surfers Not Street Children are based in Durban, South Africa, Tofo, Mozambique, and Devon, UK. They’re working to empower ex-street children, and at-risk street children, through surfing and mentorship. Tom Hewitt, the charity’s founder, was awarded an MBE for his work in 2011.

Support Surfers Not Street Children with a donation here.

Follow Surfers Not Street Children on Instagram here.

OutdoorLads

OutdoorLads is a group of gay, bisexual, and trans men who get together to enjoy adventures and activities in the outdoors. Their events are run by volunteers all over the UK, and they also organise expeditions to places further afield.

No matter your experience level, or your background, you’ll be welcomed into a group that’s all about using outside spaces to improve people’s mental and physical wellbeing. 

Follow OutdoorLads on Instagram here.

STOKED

STOKED use action sports, and its culture and philosophy, to propel young people into more successful futures. Their work takes place in schools and conference rooms, but also in amongst it at skateparks, waves, and slopes.

Support STOKED with a donation here.

Follow STOKED on Instagram here. 

