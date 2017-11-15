Mount Hua is one of China’s five sacred mountains, and is home to Daoist Temples which are significant places of worship in Taoism, the religious and philosophical Chinese tradition.

The hiking route has become famously dubbed the “most dangerous in the world” and is known as the “most precipitous mountain under heaven” online due to the narrow nature of the boardwalks – and the fact that while protection and harnesses are strongly advised, it is not essential to wear safety gear on the hike.

If you’re looking at the boardwalks and thinking that the little space available would be more than enough for you, you might be right – but your opinion might also change when you learn that the boardwalks are a two-way street the whole way. You have to share the narrow space with whoever is coming back down the mountain, making the space on the boards even narrower for both users.

Of course, the hike has been around for some time – it is rumoured to have been built 700 years ago by the first master of the Mount Hua Sect of Taoism – but it recently came back into the public eye after the stunning aerial footage below was released by New China TV. It’s the kind of video that will get some hiding under the table, and others checking flights to China…