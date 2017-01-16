There are no shortage of trail running races across the UK – from 10km beginner-friendly races to epic 100km races across some of the toughest terrain the country has to offer, you name it, we have it. The only problem is that choosing which trail running event to do can be somewhat of a minefield. To give you a steer in the right direction, we have compiled a list of five trail running races in the UK that you definitely won’t forget in a hurry.

1) Original Mountain Marathon (OMM)

The OMM usually involves running through mountains and is one of the most challenging trail running events in the UK. Photo: iStock

Where: SW Scotland for 2016, but the location changes each year

When: 29-30 October 2016

Distance: 20-80km

It’s hard to write a list of iconic British races without including OMM. It is one of the oldest trail running races on the calendar and is truly unique. Held in some of the most unique locations in Britain, at a time of year when the weather Gods can throw just about anything at you, this is no walk on the park. However, the effort will be worth it as you are treated to a true adventure.

Teams of two, spend two days testing not only their endurance but their navigation skills too as they attempt to find a series of checkpoints spread across some of the most remote parts of the UK. The end of day one will see competitors set up camp in the middle of nowhere to get some much needed rest before round two.

Teams have to be totally self-sufficient as they must carry everything they need from food to camping equipment. Competitors can choose from 20-80km route options so while you do need navigation skills, this event is open to those who don’t fancy a really long event.

Further info: theomm.com