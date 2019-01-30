Javier and Jose tell us there are many temples like Teyuna in the jungles of the Sierra Nevada that their people will never reveal to the public. The government have asked them. But there are also many, they say, that not even they know about, that only the mamos are aware of, and if you follow a mamo without permission, we are told, you will become ill.

The indigenous people did not come to their initial decision regarding tourism lightly.

Several mamos went up to Teyuna and held a spiritual ceremony to consult the spirits on tourism in 1982. Even as recently as 2015, mamos reconvened and used yatkua for almost a week to consider whether or not they should work with G Adventures and Planeterra.

I ask Jose, simply, if he is happy to have tourists here.

“We all have the same blood,” he says. “We are all brothers. Earth has plans, and if you came here, you are here to listen to your mother. When you hear our message, and you see our nature, and you spread our message, you are doing what your mother has asked.”

After five days trekking through the jungle, we finish our hike, our final day passing through contrastingly low farmland, with hills that roll like Tuscany. Our ultimate destination is Gotsezhi, the relatively new indigenous village built by the local tribe.

We sit down with Lorenzo and Eduardo, two brothers leading Wiwa Tourism. They are in their early 20s and Lorenzo is attending university in Bogota, the capital of Colombia, to learn the laws of the land, so the tribe can use them to help in their bid to reclaim land.

It is explained that the tribes work with only select institutions rather than the government, who don’t invest here, and who in the 80s, in a bid to get rid of the farmers growing marijuana and drug trafficking in the hills, used helicopters to fumigate the coca and marijuana plantations, killing many civilians who lost their farms or got sick in the process.

“We hope to make money to recover our ancestral territory and grow as a community”

“This is the first time that we’re opening [this] community to travellers, because we saw the opportunity,” says Lorenzo. “We hope to make money to recover our ancestral territory and grow as a community.

“Through tourism we are seeing an opportunity to not only recover the land but the forests. We are buying back lands taken over by farmers that came here to grow illegal things. Our main aim is to recover these lands, to recover the nature and make nature reborn again.”

Lorenzo is remarkably savvy. He wears the traditional white of the tribe, but with Nike trainers. He seems smart, switched on and confident in the future of his community.

We are encouraged to buy handicrafts from the local women, to purchase coffee, bowls and bags before we drive back to Santa Marta, from where we’ll fly to Bogota the next day, and then on home, safe in the knowledge that the guardians of the heart of the world will continue their mission to preserve la Sierra Nevada, and indeed, their own way of life.

