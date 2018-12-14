10 Destinations You Need To Visit In 2019

As the Coca-Cola advert has told us a good seventy billion times already this December, ‘the holidays are coming’. And while the elderly festive chubster in the red coat is referencing Christmas, it’s got us thinking about where we’re vay-caying in the new year. So much so, that we’ve put together this, a travel rundown of the coolest getaways you could possibly take in 2019. From Korean skiing to surfing in one of the most bomb-battered islands in the world, here’s where we’re dreaming of heading this year…

1) Bergen, Norway

Bergen in Norway looks alright, doesn’t it? || Photo: Xavier Coiffic

A quick look at our very scientific notes and, yep, it appears the most common silence-filling watercooler conversations of 2018 were: The “Tssk, this Brexit eh?!” One, The One About It Being Quite Hot/Cold/Wet Out There, The One About The Life-Affirming Trip to Iceland. And when even Soul-Patch Tony from the IT Department is waxing lyrical about “Reykjavik’s totally happenin’ night life!”, maybe it’s time to look elsewhere for your aurora borealis adventures.

We say, set your crosshair for Norway’s Bergen and strap into the coastal road that takes you up to Trondheim. Take a few days to soak in the dramatic fjords, eat up the culture in the architecturally incredible towns and cities, fish for your own supper, and stop off at Hoddevik – one of the prettiest, sleepiest surf spots on the planet, nestled between two rolling hills.

Stick that in your awkward chat pipe, office colleagues!

2) Nicaragua

Playa Maderas, Nicaragua || Photo: Jason Briscoe

Important disclaimer to keep Carol in our legal department happy: things ain’t all that pretty over in this densely forested and volcanic coastal idyll right now. Once one of the safest countries in all of Central America, violent political protests have led the UK government to ask would-be travellers to seriously reconsider heading over there. There Carol, that do it for you? We covered now, are we? Good.

*waits for Carol to look away*

We say, get over there as soon as the political situ chills a few notches. Its pristine beachfront resorts look a lot less like superstar getaways and more like wild west ghost towns, meaning the locals are not only desperate for the tourism industry to kick back into life, but they’ll likely make visiting their peeling waves, epic hikes and never-ending Insta-opportunities an incredibly enticing (read: hella cheap) proposition.