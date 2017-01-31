Everyone should go kayaking in Cornwall once in their lifetime. Photo: iStock

Kayaking in Cornwall should be on every adventurer’s bucket list. It’s one of the UK’s most beautiful counties, known for its craggy rugged coastline, crystal clear blue water and plenty of awesome wildlife to see. Dolphins and seals are commonly spotted all over Cornwall.

If you are a beginner kayaker, there are plenty of spots to visit. From the calm, placid waters of the south to the windswept north coast, you won’t struggle to find some of the best places to go kayaking in the UK.

Just as a head’s up, none of these recommendations are particularly gnarly. We’re not talking Grade 3 rivers here. These spots are for beginner kayakers and canoeists, although advanced paddlers won’t be disappointed by the amazing scenery and wildlife.