23 Tiny Thrills That Can Brighten Any Mountain Biker’s Day - Mpora

They say it’s the little things that count in life, and in a world where the majority of the big things seem to be teaming up to form a poorly-scripted blockbuster disaster film, that little idiom feels particularly important.

Take mountain biking for example. Sometimes you’ll be having a bad day on the bike when out of nowhere some tiny win will come along, something insignificant to everyone but yourself, and it’ll end up transforming your mood for the rest of the day.

We’re not talking about pinning your favourite trail or taking in a sunset at the top of the mountain. We’re talking about the minor stuff; the stuff that puts you in the right frame of mind to let you hunt down those heavyweight moments and make shit jokes that you’re mates will shake their heads at.

We’re talking about the moments that have you whisper-shouting ‘yes’ under your breath and make you physically fist-pump when nobody is watching. We’re talking about, well… read the list: