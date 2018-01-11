It may not seem like it but the first official downhill mountain bike world cup race was now a full 25 years ago – on a hillside in Monaco in 1993, where a young Frenchman called Nico Vouilloz would take the first win and kickstart the legend.
Our friends over at Dirt Magazine have released a limited edition book that charts the first quarter century of world cup downhill racing to commemorate the occasion, and as well as the physical book they’ve been dropping some insane interviews online with legends of the sports and the people that made it all possible.
Of the lot so far, our favourite has to be the chat with the inimitable Rob Warner.
“There was fucking guns pointing at us. It was like being in a fucking movie…”
We’ve all heard the legends of the parties on the downhill circuit through the eras, though without social media to document them, a lot of the moments have been lost in time (or kept deliberately quiet, of course), something we’re sure that Rob and co. are probably quite pleased about.
In his ‘25 Years of Downhill’ interview with Dirt Mag though, Rob releases a few stories that show just how crazy it was back then. It’s no exaggeration to say that these stories are genuinely absurd. We’re talking police blockade, gun-pointing, bottle-smashing absurd.
Asked about some of the parties from the 90s in the video, which you can watch in full below, and in particular about partying with Shaun Palmer, Rob says:
“We were pretty good at partying and then Palmer came along and showed us what we were really capable of.
