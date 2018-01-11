“We had a party at his [Shaun Palmer’s] house. He had this big fucking house. Built by some architect. You could see the fucking pier from The Godfather where fucking Al Pacino got married or some shit. It was high end. He had a mini bike track round it – fuck knows what his neighbours thought. And we had a party there. Went there for July the Fourth.

“We got fucking bollocked at the house and the police turned up – this was early on – and one of the lads, his mates, one of the snowboard mates, just walked up to the policeman with a bottle and smashed the bottle over his own head. Blood just started pouring out. You’d almost want to have been wearing a helmet. People came up to you and just cracked a bottle over your head. It was fucked. It was another level.”

Then, talking about getting away from that same party because of “all the aggro at his house”, Rob continued: “We got in one of the Cadillacs with three seats across the front. I got in one side, Palm sat in the middle and poor old Òscar [Sàiz] drove it because he was an athlete and didn’t drink – like now.

“In the back was Peaty [Steve Peat] and maybe [David] Vasquez. Anyway we fucking set off. We were going to Tahoe to get away from all the aggro at his house. Palmer fucking goes – move your feet! – to Òscar and Òscar is basically just steering a runaway mine cart with Palmer leaning over doing the throttle and break and fuck me dude it was terrifying!

“Then they told him to go in the glove box and get his driver’s license and as he did that one of them just stopped and cocked his gun.”

“We were going like fuck, overtaking cars down this windy road on the wrong side and when we got to Tahoe there was a police roadblock. Someone had rung ahead. There was fucking guns pointing at us. It was like being in a fucking movie.

“They couldn’t prove that Palmer has been doing the throttle and break so they breathalysed Òscar I think. Palmer wouldn’t stop winding them up. He was like “what’s wrong with you man? You’re old lady not been giving it up?” and all this shit! Then they told him to go in the glove box and get his driver’s license and as he did that one of them just stopped and cocked his gun.

“I remember it’s the only time I’ve heard Peaty scared. Out of the back there was this meek, northern feeble whisper and I just heard him go “easy Palm”! He got his driver’s license out but they couldn’t nick him for fuck all!”

