New year, new you? Well, that’s a shame. We liked the old you, though even the best of us can do with a little bit of self-improvement from time to time.

Still, we much prefer new year, same you – but maybe with a bit more direction. A new year is a great chance to kickstart your biking lifestyle, particularly if you’ve found yourself in a bit of a lull at the end of 2017.

“Perhaps you’ve not been getting as much time on the bike as you’d like”

Perhaps you’ve not been getting as much time on the bike as you’d like, been riding the same routes over and over again or would like to meet some new riding partners.

Anyway, traditional New Year’s resolutions are great and all, but where’s the fun in focusing purely on losing weight or forcing yourself to go to the gym more? We’ve previously covered the fact that giving up chocolate may even be counter-productive for cyclists, so hang on to that box of Celebrations and why not pick a resolution that’ll help you get more from your time on two wheels? Here are a few ideas for how to do just that…