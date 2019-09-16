The Audi Nines MTB 2019 | Highlights - Mpora

Share

Mountain Biking

The Audi Nines MTB 2019 | Highlights

It's fair to say that this year's event was something extremely special

Featured Image: Syo van Vliet

Bangers. Wall to wall bangers. Nothing but bangers. Bang tidy bangers. Bang, bang, you’re dead bangers. Cillit Bang(ers). Audi Nine MTB 2019 bangers. Bangers ‘n’ Mash. So many bangers

Nearly 4,000 spectators went to the Ellweiler stone quarry near Birkenfield to watch the conclusion of The Audi Nines MTB 2019. And boy, oh boy, were they treated to a spectacle. 28 of the world’s greatest mountain bikers, at an event put on in collaboration with Bikepark Idarkopf, gathered together with the aim of progressing their sport to brave new heights (sometimes literally).

The invited riders, a hand-selected group of absolute rippers, wowed the crowd with sessions on the spot’s Big Air Jump, Freeride, Slopestyle lines, and the iconic “Perfect Hip” at the quarry’s bottom.

“The level we saw today was just crazy”

Germany’s Nico Schloze and Erik Fedko took the wins in the Big Air (DH Bike) and Best Line (Slopestyle) respectively while American Nicholi Rogatkin placed first in Big Air (Hardtail) and Spaniard Bienvenido Aguado Alba claimed top spot in the Big Line (Freeride). The day’s excitement ended with a crowd-wowing session on the site’s gargantuan hip, with riders soaring to jaw-dropping heights.

“This was the best public display we’ve done in 25 events,” said Audi Nines creator Nico Zacek. “Usually it’s more about the video and photo shoots for us. But the energy from thousands of cheering fans is amazing for the athletes. It gave them extra motivation to perform their best, and the level we saw today was just crazy.”

Video Highlights From The Audi Nines MTB 2019

Banger’s ‘n’ Mash Edit

Nicholi Rogatkin, Twister No Hander

Bienvenido Aguado, Tsunami Front Flip

Jackson Goldstone, Double Backflip

Tom Isted, Double Barrel Roll

Credit: Klaus Polzer
Credit: Klaus Polzer
Credit: Klaus Polzer
Credit: Klaus Polzer

You May Also Like

Raw 100 V5 | 100 Seconds Of Brandon Semenuk In Utah

Mountain Biking In Nepal | Riding The Gosainkunda Trail In The Himalayas

Share

Topics:

Action Sports awe video

Related Articles

Multi Sport

Top 5 | Instagram Videos of the Week

If you like being entertained by video content, you've come to the right place

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week
Photography

Shutter Life | Windy Osborn's Life Behind The Lens

The influential action sports photographer tells us the stories behind her career-defining shots

Shutter Life | BMX Photographer Windy Osborn's Life Behind The Lens
Multi Sport

Top 5 | Instagram Videos of the Week

Just some really, really, really, really, really, really, really great video content

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week
Skateboarding

'Tony Hawk: Pro Skater' Turns 20 | An Interview With Neversoft's Mick West

Two decades on from the release of THPS, West tells us how he's gone from programming skate games to debunking conspiracies

20 Years of 'Tony Hawk: Pro Skater' | Interview With Neversoft Co-Founder Mick West
Multi Sport

Top 5 | Instagram Videos of the Week

The best video content from the last two, yes two, weeks of internet

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week
Outsiders

Emma Frampton | Breaking Down Barriers For Women

The co-founder of not-for-profit adventure community on removing obstacles and changing mindsets

Interview With Emma Frampton | How Adventure Queens Is Breaking Down Barriers

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production