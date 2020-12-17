If you haven’t yet watched The Ridgeline, you’re 100% missing out. Terms like face-melting and mind-blowing get thrown around a lot these days but that edit, featuring Mr Gee Atherton himself going full send down an extremely risky line in Snowdonia, was face-melting and mind-blowing to the maximum degree. Seriously, go watch it now. It’s class.

“It got to the point that I dreaded every time he went up there”

‘Behind The Ridgeline’ pulls back the curtains on the project and shows the inner workings and hidden challenges of attempting to make it happen. It’s a fascinating watch, and eye-opening in a number of ways. Also, even though you know for certain Gee didn’t fall to his doom while shooting this – watching the BTS footage really does bring home the sheer sense of jeopardy (and makes you briefly question whether you know the full story).

“It got to the point that I dreaded every time he went up there,” says Dan Atherton. “I had a stretcher, medical bag, the works all hidden in the back of my truck.”

Gee Atherton was forthcoming when he admitted “71 foot gaps, that’s bigger than I’d bargained for. It’s one of those lines that preys on your mind.”

The Ridgeline shows what can happen when you push bike and rider to an extreme. Behind The Ridgeline shines a spotlight on the ‘kitchen’, the ‘kitchen staff’, and the unseen efforts that go into progressing the sport of mountain biking.

The pros always make it look so easy in the final product but as Gee demonstrates here, there’s always some trial and error involved in these things. Although, of course, it’s worth pointing out that not all trial and error sessions involve a terrifying drop like the one here.