The Ridgeline | This Gee Atherton Footage Is An Absolute Must Watch - Mpora

Share

Mountain Biking

The Ridgeline | This Gee Atherton Footage Is An Absolute Must Watch

"This is probably the most impressive thing I've ever seen Gee do on a bike"

When Dan Atherton looks at something Gee Atherton’s doing and says “This is probably the most impressive thing I’ve ever seen Gee do on a bike, absolutely on the very edge of what’s possible” then you’re going to sit up and take notice, aren’t you? You’re going to lean on the edge of your chair like a tweed-wearing farmer in a pub and say something along the lines of “Well then, ma boy. What’s all this about then?”

What’s all this about then? It’s about a grassy ridge above Dyfi Bike Park, a grassy ridge that runs down from a 666m summit. It’s about stunning views, stunning drone footage, and zero margin for error. It’s about huge, exposed, jumps with the risk factor turned all the way up to 11. It’s about accuracy, talent, and balls the size of Bolivia. Yes, Gee’s done well here.

“This is probably the most impressive thing I’ve ever seen Gee do on a bike”

On the subject of The Ridgeline project, Gee said “I’ve always wanted to film here, it’s so incredibly exposed and totally unique but it’s not a fun place to ride, it’s terrifying!”

Terrifying is one word for it. Shepherd’s-pie-in-the-knickers-inducing, is another. Buckle up, strap in, and get ready to have your face melted and your mind blown. Mountain biking, am I right?

Screenshot: YouTube (The Athertons)

You May Also Like

The Old World | New Tillmann Brothers Film Shows European MTB and BMX At Its Finest

Mountain Biking At 1000 FPS | Watch Bryn Atkinson Riding In Super Slow Motion

Share

Topics:

Action Sports article video

Related Articles

The Environment

The Case For Plastic? | Don't Believe The Propaganda

Online retailer becomes 99% plastic free and takes a stand against those championing plastics

The Case For Plastic? | Why You Shouldn't Swallow The Propaganda
Surfing

Connected By Water | The Big Wave Safety Push

How big wave surfing bounced back from a tragic incident in 2011

Connected By Water | The Story Behind The Big Wave Safety Movement
Skiing

Zermatt To Verbier | Ski Touring The PDG

The Faction Collective are up to their usual tricks with their latest ski film masterpiece

Zermatt to Verbier | The Faction Crew Ski Tour Across The Legendary High Alpine Traverse
Skiing

Game Show | Jesper Tjäder On Japanese TV

Remember the old BBC One show Hole In The Wall? This is that, but with really good skiing

Jesper Tjäder's Game Show | Swedish Freestyle Skier Wakes Up On Japanese TV
Skiing

Freeride World Tour | Watch The Top 10 Cliffs

Want to see some skiers send it off some cliffs? You've come to the right place

Freeride World Tour | Top 10 Cliffs Of All Time
Skiing

Sammy Carlson | See The Power Of 'Resilience'

You need to watch the new Sammy Carlson film. It's really, very, good

Sammy Carlson | Discover The Power Of 'Resilience' In New Quiksilver Film
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production