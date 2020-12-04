When Dan Atherton looks at something Gee Atherton’s doing and says “This is probably the most impressive thing I’ve ever seen Gee do on a bike, absolutely on the very edge of what’s possible” then you’re going to sit up and take notice, aren’t you? You’re going to lean on the edge of your chair like a tweed-wearing farmer in a pub and say something along the lines of “Well then, ma boy. What’s all this about then?”

What’s all this about then? It’s about a grassy ridge above Dyfi Bike Park, a grassy ridge that runs down from a 666m summit. It’s about stunning views, stunning drone footage, and zero margin for error. It’s about huge, exposed, jumps with the risk factor turned all the way up to 11. It’s about accuracy, talent, and balls the size of Bolivia. Yes, Gee’s done well here.

“This is probably the most impressive thing I’ve ever seen Gee do on a bike”

On the subject of The Ridgeline project, Gee said “I’ve always wanted to film here, it’s so incredibly exposed and totally unique but it’s not a fun place to ride, it’s terrifying!”

Terrifying is one word for it. Shepherd’s-pie-in-the-knickers-inducing, is another. Buckle up, strap in, and get ready to have your face melted and your mind blown. Mountain biking, am I right?

Screenshot: YouTube (The Athertons)

