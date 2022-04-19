Found on the west coast of British Columbia, Canada, Whistler is less of a hidden gem and more of a must-ride for most mountain bikers. Home of mountain bike freeride festival Crankworx, over the years the mountain resort has become synonymous with perfect berms, big jump lines, and gnarly tech trails. As you’ll see though, there’s much more to Whistler than just its bike park.

If you’re planning a trip over the pond to North America, you can’t miss a visit to the mountain bike capital. With a long old season (we’re talking May to October, unlike many European resorts), over 300km of trails and plenty to do in town including numerous watering holes, it really does make for one hell of a riding destination.

It’s possible that the trails around Whistler are some of the steepest, techiest and most challenging trails globally, with even some of the “intermediate” trails enough to give you a run for your money. So remember, when you’re tackling the intermediate trails here, to be aware that there may be a few features that could catch you out.

Pictured: A rider at Whistler Mountain Bike Park. Credit: Getty Images

The Best Mountain Biking Trails In Whistler

Here’s 10 mountain bike trails in Whistler guaranteed to get your heart pumping…

Crank It Up!

A keen favourite for almost all riders that hit the bike park, this blue flow trail will have you hootin’ and hollerin’ in no time. With wide berms, optional drops and floaty table jumps, it’s no surprise this trail is a crowd-pleaser. Perfect if you’re just getting acquainted with the bike park, you can take the table jumps at any speed. Either roll over them as a beginner, or up your speed to practise your jumping skills.

Lost Lake Trails

More of a singletrack safari guy or gal? Lost Lake offers a great day out for cruising around the forest. With 35km of single and doubletrack beginner and intermediate trails, the area is ideal for first-time riders or those going on a family ride with the kids. The trails are multi-use though so keep your eyes peeled for hikers and runners when you’re out on your bike and remember to give way.

A-Line

In to jumps, big jumps and even bigger jumps? There’s really only one place you want to be on Whistler mountain – A Line! This classic jump line is a no-brainer for any airtime obsessed rider. With plenty of booters and features to tackle, as well as perfectly manicured berms, this is a go-to favourite for downhill riders.