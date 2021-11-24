You don’t need us to tell you that Switzerland is a spectacular country. For outdoor enthusiasts based in Europe, it’s as close to heaven on earth as you’re going to get. The mountains, the glaciers, the caves, the trails and the views so next level that they imprint themselves on your mind’s eye for all eternity; yes, anyone who truly loves adventure will agree that it’s a special place to spend some time.

All of which leads us, rather neatly, on to this must watch edit courtesy of your man Kilian Bron. It’s called ‘Switzerland Paradise’, and it’s absolutely incredible. The name, we agree, feels a bit ‘on the nose’ but then you watch it and realise, no, yeah, fair play… that is a bucket list destination if ever I’ve seen one; that is paradise. To the surprise of nobody, Kilian’s riding is also extremely dialled. He treats nerve-shredding ridge lines like they’re a casual, zero-jeopardy, bike ride in the park. Top stuff all round.

Now, sit back and enjoy the kind of mountain terrain and elite drone footage that you just want to spend forever immersing yourself within. A breathtaking country like Switzerland deserves a breathtaking edit. Of course, the land of cheese, chocolate, cuckoo clocks, mountains and Roger Federer backhands has had a few in that tier over the years but we think this one might just be the pick of them. It’s that good.

Screenshot: YouTube (Kilian Bron)

