Mountain Biking

Mountain Biking Video Games | 5 of the Best To Play In Lockdown

Got some time to kill? Here's some seriously good MTB games for you to enjoy

So, we’re still in government lockdown. You’ve watched everything on Netflix, completed PornHub, and have read half (yes, one whole half) of a book. The book doesn’t even have pictures in it, or anything, so fair play to you for that. Gold star sticker on its way.

Anyway, you’re at home, you’re bored and you’re missing that sweet, sweet, thrill which only comes when transporting your mountain bike to the trails for a full on rip it up session. Now, look, we’re not saying video games can 100% replicate that thrill but they’re something to do aren’t they? Something to pass the time in that, seemingly infinite, stretch of nothing time laid out before us. Also, you’re not really enjoying Ulysses by James Joyce as much as you were hoping you would so there’s that to consider.

Here’s five of the best mountain biking video games you can play at home today.

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

Just you, your bike, loads of nature and a head (deliberately) shaped like a block. What more could you possibly want? This is less about the out and out adrenaline rush and more about the pure magic of being alone in the wilderness with just your wheels for company. Lovely stuff.

Available on PS4 and Xbox One.

Descenders

Descenders is a good game and uses procedurally generated worlds. What this means, in normal-person speak, is that every time you play you essentially face a different course. What this means, in turn, is that playing this rarely feels samey. There’s also an online multiplayer now, as well, should you wish to challenge your bike-riding mates to a clash of the titans type battle for supremacy.

Available on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or Windows 7 and above.

Shred! 2 – ft Sam Pilgrim

Samuel Pilgrim. Sam Pilgrim. Sam P. Sammy. The Pilge. Pilgo. Pilgatron. Pilgatron 3000. SP. Man, myth, legend; and a featured character on, you guessed it, Shred 2 – Featuring Sam Pilgrim. This is a freeride focused game that’s all about piecing together perfect slopestyle runs. There’s 40 levels to get your whopping great big gnashers into and, all in all, we reckon you’ll enjoy it.

Available on iOS, Android, Xbox, Nintendo Switch or Windows XP and above.

Downhill Domination

The word ‘classic’ gets thrown around these days more than ‘hand sanitiser’ during a global pandemic. Bit here, bit there; chuck it everywhere. That being said, for mountain bikers of a certain age, Downhill Domination really is in the “classic” echelons. The greatest of all time? Quite possibly. Scout about in the attic for your dusty old PS2, and search eBay or Amazon, for a copy of the game. The graphics haven’t aged well but the adrenaline rush… sweet mother of Mary… hook it to the veins already.

Available on Playstation 2.

Bike Unchained 2

Open up a can of the RB, and get stuck into the athlete roster to end all athlete rosters. Bike Unchained 2 is a very good way to while away the time on your smartphone. The gameplay is simple, rhythm-based, stuff and it’s easy to get hooked quick-sharp. There’s various track options, and a multiplayer mode, to keep you coming back for more while the option to customise your bicycle using components from real-life brands is a nice touch.

Available on iOS or Android.

