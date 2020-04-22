So, we’re still in government lockdown. You’ve watched everything on Netflix, completed PornHub, and have read half (yes, one whole half) of a book. The book doesn’t even have pictures in it, or anything, so fair play to you for that. Gold star sticker on its way.

Anyway, you’re at home, you’re bored and you’re missing that sweet, sweet, thrill which only comes when transporting your mountain bike to the trails for a full on rip it up session. Now, look, we’re not saying video games can 100% replicate that thrill but they’re something to do aren’t they? Something to pass the time in that, seemingly infinite, stretch of nothing time laid out before us. Also, you’re not really enjoying Ulysses by James Joyce as much as you were hoping you would so there’s that to consider.

Here’s five of the best mountain biking video games you can play at home today.

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

Just you, your bike, loads of nature and a head (deliberately) shaped like a block. What more could you possibly want? This is less about the out and out adrenaline rush and more about the pure magic of being alone in the wilderness with just your wheels for company. Lovely stuff.

Available on PS4 and Xbox One.