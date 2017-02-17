The Best of Weird and Wonderful at the London Bike Show 2017 - Mpora

The London Bike Show is underway and will be running at the ExCel in the English capital from February 16-19.

The Bike Show is a great place to get a grip on whatever the big trends in biking – both road cycling and mountain biking – are going to be for the next twelve months. It also usually plays host to some of the most unusual inventions and novelty innovations in the world of two wheels.

We headed down to the Bike Show armed with enthusiasm to unearth all the weird and wonderful offerings from the seemingly endless stalls, and we certainly weren’t let down. Here’s just a small taster of what we found…