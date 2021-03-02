Screenshot via YouTube (Brendan Fairclough)

Do you remember what it was like to invite friends over? Can you even remember what it’s like to have them? Or has your entire definition of friends been confined to Ross, Rachel, Monica, Joey, Chandler, and Phoebe due to the endless amounts of Netflix you’ve been forced to endure in lockdown number 4098?

Brendan Fairclough has had a mate over, and it only happened to be the one and only Sam Pilgrim. Together the pair attempt to curb their lockdown boredom by trying to jump over Brendan’s house. If you’re having deja vu now, that’s because a few weeks ago Brendog attempted to do the exact same thing but ultimately came up short in his jump.

This time he has enlisted the help of friend and fellow mountain biker Sam Pilgrim. The pair mix the conventional and unconventional as they use wooden planks, a ramp, and Sam’s van to do everything in their power to clear the house.