Brendan Fairclough Enlists The Help Of Sam Pilgrim In Crazy House Stunt

Brendan Fairclough continues to curb his lockdown boredom by turning his house into a bike-riding playground

Do you remember what it was like to invite friends over? Can you even remember what it’s like to have them? Or has your entire definition of friends been confined to Ross, Rachel, Monica, Joey, Chandler, and Phoebe due to the endless amounts of Netflix you’ve been forced to endure in lockdown number 4098?

Brendan Fairclough has had a mate over, and it only happened to be the one and only Sam Pilgrim. Together the pair attempt to curb their lockdown boredom by trying to jump over Brendan’s house. If you’re having deja vu now, that’s because a few weeks ago Brendog attempted to do the exact same thing but ultimately came up short in his jump.

This time he has enlisted the help of friend and fellow mountain biker Sam Pilgrim. The pair mix the conventional and unconventional as they use wooden planks, a ramp, and Sam’s van to do everything in their power to clear the house.

Some words from Brendan Fairclough

“We thought it was well overdue to get Sam Pilgrim​ down for a home rampage episode and it didn’t disappoint. After our tragic attempt at jumping the house a few weeks ago, we decided to try again with a slightly different approach, more of a trials/slopestyle idea. Instead of using the motocross bike we decided to pedal in and use an MTB Hopper up onto Sam’s van and across.

“Sam headed down in his converted sprinter van. As he rolled into the drive our heads started thinking. Of course, we’re jumping on to his van as a starting point but then that left us with a huge canyon to get across. So in true Danny Mac style we erected the worlds sketchiest skinny. And believe me this skinny was horrific to walk across let alone cycle across at high speed.

“So in true Danny Mac style we erected the worlds sketchiest skinny. And believe me this skinny was horrific to walk across let alone cycle across at high speed”

“I was really not happy about this one. Jumping on to the van I had no issue with but hitting the skinny straight after was so scary. Zero room for error and no change to practice it sucked. Luckily Sam opted to go first on this.”

Screenshot via YouTube (Brendan Fairclough)
Screenshot via YouTube (Brendan Fairclough)
Screenshot via YouTube (Brendan Fairclough)

Brendan and Sam aren’t alone in their DIY conquests, as plenty of other mountain bikers are making the most of being stuck at home.

